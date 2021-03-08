BEECHER — Gardner-South Wilmington and Beecher have been finishing near the top of the River Valley Conference for the past couple of years. Each squad has won at least one RVC title since 2017-18. As the top dogs again this year, each team knew what was on the line when the top RVC title contenders for this season met Saturday night.
The Panthers entered the contest having a chance to clinch this year’s RVC title outright with a win against the Bobcats, but it was Beecher that kept its own conference title hopes alive with a dominating 64-34 victory at home.
“My guys knew what was at stake within the conference and trying to avenge our only loss,” said Bobcats coach Tyler Shireman. “I could tell early on that they were focused and prepared to play.
“We played well for 32 minutes, and I can’t give them enough credit for executing the game plan all the way through.”
Beecher took full advantage of a Gardner-South Wilmington squad that was without four-year guard Chris Bexson, who will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. The Bobcats scored nine of their 22 first-quarter points from turnovers and second-chance opportunities, which ultimately allowed Beecher to gain full control early on by taking a commanding 22-7 lead into the second quarter.
“On the offensive end, we knew that we had to be able to get to the rim,” Shireman said. “We tried to spread them out a little bit and then tried [to] attack some of their big guys in the middle, and in the first half, we got a bunch of layups, which really set the tone.”
The Panthers had no answers for Beecher. The addition of freshman guard Adyn McGinley, who missed Beecher’s first game against the Panthers because of an ankle injury, helped give the Bobcats another consistent scorer. He opened up the Bobcats’ offense by scoring 9 of his team-high 15 points in the first half.
“The first time against them, I didn’t play, so I kind of took that personally because I thought I should have been out there with everyone else,” McGinley said. “So, coming into tonight, we knew what had to be done, and we put it on them.”
Beecher took a 37-18 lead at halftime before they eventually were able to draw a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“Just about everything went wrong for us tonight,” said Panthers coach Allan Wills. “We didn’t come out with any energy at all. To put up this type of effort with a chance to clinch the River Valley Conference championship outright was mind-boggling to me.”
Everything seemed to work in Beecher’s favor, as the Bobcats totaled nine scorers on the evening, with five players being able to score 7-plus points.
“One thing we talked about the locker room is that we have four or five guys who could be our leading scorer on any given night,” Shireman said. “I think that makes us really hard to guard, and it speaks to how unselfish my guys are.”
STAT BOOK
McGinley led Beecher will a 15-point performance. Mitch Landis scored 11 points, and Sebastian Linan added 9 points.
Nate Wise finished as the only Panther in double-digit scoring with a game-high 18 points.
UP NEXT
Beecher (8-1) will square off against Grant Park at home at 7 p.m. in another RVC battle. Gardner-South Wilmington (9-6) will look to rebound at Milford at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in an out-of-conference matchup.
