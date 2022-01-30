BEECHER — Beecher State Farm agent Josh Buamgartner is widely known in his community for helping individuals with thier insurance, but his presence in his small town spans much deeper than that.
Baumgartner has helped Beecher High School with numerous events by sponsoring the school for both athletic and non-athletic events, leaving the Bobcats to regularly be in position to host tremendous tournaments such as the fourth annual Josh Baumgartner State Farm Shootout on Saturday.
"We've always like to play host to a lot of cool events," Beecher head basketball coach Tyler Shireman said. "This is one of those one's were we try to get teams from all over the place and create some unique matchups. And so we are thankful to Baumgartner, our local State Farm agent, who fronted us the money and helped put this event on."
Unlike the Beecher Fall Classic girls basketball tournament the Bobcats hosted earlier in the season, the State Farm Shootout was held to give 12 boys teams, including five local squads, a chance to play a game against unusual or unfamiliar opponents.
"This is the fourth year we've done it and obviously we had to take last season off because of COVID-19, but every year it's gotten bigger and I think [Saturday] might be the best lineup we've had yet," Shireman said. "We have some unique matchups."
One of those unique matchups was the second of six games, where the hosting Bobcats got a chance to go up against Chicago Carver, a military school based out of the city's south side.
In the rare matchup against the Challengers, the Bobcats displayed their smothering defense from the opening tip-off, which ultimately allowed the home team to take a 62-37 win to improve to 18-5 overall.
"I thought our guys did a good job of fighting through some sluggishness," Shireman said. "Playing in the full-court and forcing some turnovers that turned into layups helped us wake up a bit. We ended up with the win and so I'm proud of them."
Beecher opened the game with a arguably a perfect start.
The Bobcats absolutely dominated the first frame by forcing nine Chicago Carver turnovers, which turned into 10 points in transition. The tenacious defense allowed its top two players in Duane Doss and Mitch Landis to get going early as the two combined for 12 points in the first eight minutes.
With such a strong start from the defensive end, Beecher wound up taking a 16-2 lead into the second quarter before never looking back.
"That's been a big success for us all season," Shireman said. "When we can get out and force turnovers it leads to transition baskets...today we were able to do that, especially in the first quarter."
The Bobcats followed up their strong start in the first frame by getting more of their players involved. They totaled six separate scorers in the second quarter to help extend its lead to 17 points heading into halftime.
Landis and Daniel Williams totaled three points each in the second frame while Jospeh Kain, Chris DeFrank, and Doss added two points each. Ethan Turney chipped in one point.
"The team message at halftime was to just stay focused and stay compact on defense," Doss said. "We were told to finish the game strong."
Knowing what they had to do the Bobcats didn't play with their food by allowing Chicago Carver to crawl back into the game. Instead, they got hot from deep by notching four third quarter 3-pointers, including two from Landis.
The efficient offense in the third allowed the home team to extend its lead to 52-27 heading in the final frame before eventually forcing a running clock to best the Challengers by 25 points.
"This was a big win for us because we are entering the toughest stretch of the season for us," Shireman said. "Every team we play from here on out is a great teams who are all contending for regional title or conference championships...I hope tonight was a sign we are peaking at the right time."
Wilmington 71, St. Anne 68 (OT)
Wilmington's matchup against St. Anne to begin the shootout was perhaps the highlight of the tournament.
Despite clinging onto a 29-24 lead at halftime and extending its lead to 13 points midway through the third quarter, Wilmington eventually found themselves down 56-50 with under two minutes remaining in the game following a late 6-1 fourth quarter run by the Cardinals.
With the game seemingly slipping away the Wildcats turned up its defense to help themselves go a 6-2 run that allowed them to cut their deficit to 59-56 with 14 seconds left.
Needing a 3-pointer to tie Wilmington put up a shot from beyond the arc with six seconds left that fell short before Reid Juster grabbed the offensive rebound and dished it to teammate Ryder Meents who then passed it back to Juster inside the arc.
In a scramble to matchup man-to-man St. Anne's defense lost track of Juster who then went on to run outside the arc for a game-tying corner 3-pointer as time expired to force overtime.
"I got the pass from Meents and I knew we needed a 3-pointer to tie it and so I stepped outside the corner and threw a shot up hoping it went in," Juster said. "It felt great to hit the shot and help my team get a shot to win it in overtime."
The chance to win it in extra time was all Wilmington needed to pick up the win as the Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 12-9 in overtime.
"It was unbelievable," Wilmington head coach Bill Karavites said. "The fighting my kids are unbelievable and the calmness and wherewithal of Juster to back up and nail that 3-pointer was amazing. It was a wild game and we found a way to win it."
STAT BOOK
Landis led the Bobcats with a team-high 20 points. Doss added 16 points and a team-high 10 steals. Kain chipped in seven points.
Tysen Meents totaled 23 points to lead Wilmington. Ryder Meents contributed 22 points and Juster added 12 points.
Adrian Chagoya notched a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Jordan Davis had 15 points while Timmy White scored eight points.
Somonauk 69, Central 42
No stats were available for the Comets, who were defeated in afternoon action Saturday.
Johnsburg 50, Iroquois West 45 (OT)
In the second overtime game of the day, the Raiders fell to 19-3 after coming up just short in the extra frame. Cannon Leonard turned in a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Peyton Rhodes scored 11 points.
Illinois Lutheran 60, Armstrong-Potomac 57
Prairie Central 69, Joliet Catholic 62
