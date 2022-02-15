BEECHER — Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Momence with a chance to not only clinch a share of the River Valley Conference crown with the team they faced, but to also secure the most wins in a single season in program history (23), the Beecher boys basketball team had more motivating factors than they could have imagined needing.
And after walking away with a 50-43 victory Tuesday night, both school history and a share of the conference title were awarded to the Bobcats.
“The message before the game was that our two biggest goals that we had for ourselves at the beginning of the year were laying right in front of us,” Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman said. “We were 32 minutes away from achieving both of them and I felt good about the guys in the locker room and I knew they would be ready to battle.
“I’m just so proud and happy for my guys to get the job done.”
The seven-point victory over Momence helped the Bobcats outpace their 1968-69 and 1969-70 teams, who both finished with 22 wins, by giving the Bobcats their 23rd win of the season as well as a share of the RVC conference crown for the first time since the 1994-95 season.
“We have been looking forward to this group of kids for a long time,” Shireman said. “They were the ones who set these lofty goals and then worked to achieve them and so I’m so happy for them right now.”
A huge part in Beecher’s ability to bounce back from its 42-38 loss to Momence last month was the return of sophomore guard Adyn McGinley. McGinley missed the first meeting against Momence due to a wrist injury, but he made his presence known early and often this time around.
The 5-foot-10 guard opened the first frame by sinking four of his first five shotss, which helped the Bobcats jump out to a 13-7 lead before teammate Duane Doss secured an offensive rebound and putback at the first quarter buzzer.
“Momence was playing their high zone and coach Shireman told us to attack the middle,” McGinley said. “I’m a pretty good mid-range shooter, and so I had trust in my legs and just let it fly early.”
With McGinley able to make his presence felt early the Bobcats were able to display their balanced offensive attack in the second frame by totaling four separate scorers — Chris DeFrank, Mitch Landis, Doss, McGinley — in the second quarter. Beecher’s ability to spread the ball around helped it finish the first half on a 9-0 run to go up 26-13 at halftime.
“That was a really big run, which made it hard for us to overcome,” Momence head coach Kevin Ecker said.
Trailing by double-digits to begin the second half Momence did its best to try and make it a game late. James Stevenson. Jr. and Haven Roberts poured in six points apiece in the third frame to help their squad take a 39-28 deficit into the final quarter.
Momence continued fighting back by opening the final frame on a 7-2 run to cut its deficit to six points with around five minutes remaining. However, that’s when the Bobcats slowed down their offense, which ultimately afforded them to go shot-for-shot and outscore their opponents 9-8 down the stretch.
STAT BOOK
McGinley totaled 18 points and seven rounds to lead Beecher. Doss had 13 points and seven rebounds. Landis chipped in 11 points.
Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Momence. Roberts added 13 points and Jaden Walls contributed 12 points.
UP NEXT
Beecher (23-7) will conclude its regular season at Milford in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. today while Momence (22-3) will take time off before it begins its postseason at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Bishop McNamara in the regional semifinals against either Herscher or Peotone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.