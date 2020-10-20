Daily Journal Staff Report
While the COVID-19 pandemic put a hault to a majority of high school sports happenings in the spring that’s still being felt into the fall, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Owen Freeman has kept working. And the sophomore center from Bradley-Bourbonnais is starting to see that work pay off, as Freeman was officially offered a four-year basketball scholarship by the University of Illinois over the weekend.
(tncms-inline)1317937500971728897[0](/tncms-inline)
In a pitch led by Illinois assistant coach Ron “Chin” Coleman, the 6-foot-9 big man continued his head-turning offseason on the amateur circuit with a splendid showing at the Pangos All-Midwest Fresh/Soph camp held in La Grange, where he finished the weekend by being selected as one of 30 players to play in the Pangos All-Midwest Cream of the Crop game.
“I had a great call with coach Coleman after the Pangos All-Star game and he said that they were all in and wanted to give me an offer,” Freeman told the Daily Journal. “He said that there’s a home for me an hour down the road.”
Pangos is a traveling amateur basketball circuit that has boasted the talents of current professional stars such as Anthony Davis, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. At Freeman’s camp over the weekend, he rubbed elbows with ESPN five-star Class of 2023 recruits Baye Fall and Javonte Taylor.
Freeman was a 2019-20 Daily Journal All-Area selection after averaging 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a freshman and also shot a school record 68.2% from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!