With more than a half century and 800-plus career head coaching victories between the two of them, Ron Oloffson and Alex Renchen never imagined they would be on the outside looking in on area coaching jobs. They also never imagined they would share a bench.
At Peotone this season, the local legends have done both.
Oloffson, a 500-plus game winner and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member with a resume, and coaching memory bank, almost exclusively full of 30-plus years of success at Herscher, resigned from the school where he won 498 games after last season. He was hired as the Blue Devils’ boys basketball coach in September after a late resignation from former head coach Todd Zasadil.
Renchen, who amassed a career 315-345 record during stints at Kankakee (1993-2007) and Bradley-Bourbonnais (2007-20), stepped away from coaching the Boilermakers at the end of the 2019-20 season but continues to teach science there.
He joined the Peotone staff during the summer as an assistant coach under Zasadil and decided to remain on the staff when Oloffson was hired as the next head coach, leaving the two area mainstays and friends to spend the season together.
“I would have never imagined ... it’s funny how things work out,” Oloffson said. “I could have never dreamt that I would be coaching at Peotone or coaching with Alex.”
Renchen, who shared Oloffson’s disbelief such a scenario ever could have occurred, said while coaching fulfils his primary joy of working with kids, being able to pick the brain of an all-time great has been a bonus.
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to coach and be around the kids,” Renchen said. “And I appreciate Ron’s commitment and passion.
“A lot of people do jobs but aren’t craftsman; Ron’s a craftsman.”
Oloffson spent the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season manning the Tigers’ sidelines one last time, but Renchen spent time away from coaching but stayed close to the game, first by attending practices as a guest instructor for several schools and then by absorbing the game and becoming a student again himself.
“I went to a lot of practices and was intentional about seeking [coaches] out of different ages because I wanted to see how they all related to their players,” Renchen said. “While I missed coaching, it was a great chance for me to reflect ... and then I kind of changed that strategy and just tried to learn as much about basketball as I could.”
That path led him to Peotone, the same place it led Oloffson after the head coaching job opened up after the school year had already started. They’ve helped guide the Blue Devils to a 10-13 record thus far, despite playing much of the season without reigning Illinois Central Eight All-Conference and Daily Journal All-Area guard Mason Kibelkis.
For Oloffson, while an injury to their leading scorer and the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the road bumpier than anticipated, that challenge is part of what keeps him so invested.
“On the wins and losses standpoint, things haven’t quite gone how we thought ... but I get a huge enjoyment in working with kids,” Oloffson said. “They’re hungry to learn, and it’s been fun and challenging at the same time, and that’s why you coach sometimes.
“I told the players after a tough loss the other night, ‘I’m thankful to coach you guys, I enjoy practice and every day on and off the court.’”
Oloffson returned to Herscher in December for his Homecoming game with the Tigers, one his former team won 61-51. Renchen still follows the Boilermakers, usually going to their games rather than Peotone games on nights when both schools play, so he can watch his youngest son, Jeremiah, a junior guard for Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Renchen admitted returning to watch the program he once coached can be tough but something he does without question as a father.
“As hard as it is to do, I’m just there for my son,” Renchen said. “It’s hard for my wife, and it’s hard to be around that, but it’s what you do as a father [is] be there for your son.”
That desire to have the flexibility that allows him to watch Jeremiah is something Oloffson, who, similar to Renchen, is a father of three, has as much admiration for as he does for Renchen’s coaching accumen.
“There is no doubt that Alex has his priorities straight,” Oloffson said. “We both do, actually, but he’s making sure he’s a dad first and a coach second.
“Family comes first, there’s no doubt about that, and he’s got it straight, so my hat goes off to him for that.”
Oloffson, Renchen and the rest of the program know they will find themselves in a difficult IHSA Class 2A Regional this season in one of the best small-to-midsize boys basketball areas in the state.
But they also know if they keep growing without Kibelkis, once he comes back, they could reach new heights.
“With Mason being gone, and we’ve talked about this, if we get better and make that jump we can make, when Mason gets back, I think we can beat anybody we play,” Oloffson said. “I’m excited for that opportunity, but we just want to keep getting better.”
Whether or not that happens, Renchen said the real results of the season won’t be seen for a little while.
“The No. 1 thing in teaching basketball, while we want them to get better as players, has never changed, and that’s using basketball to take lessons that you can use in life,” Renchen said. “You don’t know if had a good coach until five to 10 years down the road.”
