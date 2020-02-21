KANKAKEE — With no chance of catching juggernauts Bloom and Thornton for the Southland Athletic Conference crown and its regional assignment already handed out, Kankakee’s boys basketball team knew coming into Friday’s senior night game against Crete-Monee the last two regular season games would be about getting ready for postseason play.
If Friday’s outcome is any indication of how the Kays will look once regionals begin, pencil them in for a healthy run.
Led by a near-triple-double from Kevin Allen, whose nine steals tied the school’s single-game record, the Kays took a robust lead early on and carried it wire-to-wire in a 70-41 dismantling of Crete-Monee to improve to 23-4 and 11-4 in conference play.
“Coach [Chris Pickett] told me to come out with a lot of intensity,” Allen said. “And I knew it was senior night, so I had to put on a show.”
And put on a show he did. The senior point guard got hot immediately, scoring nine of his game-high 21 points in the opening frame, one that saw the Kays take an early 20-8 lead.
Allen is the sixth different Kay to lead the team in scoring for a game this season. Pickett said he and the team knew Allen could erupt the way he did Friday.
“We see him everyday in practice — he’s probably our most consistent shooter, and he’s a good floor general for us,” Pickett said. “And everything he does in practice, he did in the game tonight.”
When he wasn’t getting buckets off of his own steals, Allen was dishing his steals out to open teammates on the other end of the floor, with more than half of his assists coming off of steals.
“Kankakee basketball, Coach Pickett preaches a lot, is the defensive end,” Allen said. “We put a lot of effort and energy into it. The defense brings the intensity to the offensive end.”
Allen was one of five seniors honored before the game, with the win giving the Kays three senior-night victories in a row. Pickett said it’s the moments such as Friday that are important.
“It’s the third year in a row we’ve won on senior night, and you’ll always be able to remember that,” Pickett said. “Winning that last game on senior night is special because it gives you something to talk about with their families. They’ll get old like us and be able to tell their kids.”
Stat Book
Allen’s final statline read 21 points, nine assists, nine steals and four rebounds. Lavell McIntosh celebrated his senior night with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Willie Strickland had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench.
Up Next
The Kays have one regular-season game remaining, a trip to Rich Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday. After that, the Kays will enter the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional with a semifinal game against Evergreen Park and a potential title game against either Providence or conference rival Rich East.
Allen said after hearing from Kays fans who have been around for a while, he and his teammates are eager to make a postseason run of their own this March that will have this year’s team talked about the same way he hears past teams discussed now.
“A lot of fans preach the history about [the program],” Allen said. “We definitely want to take part in it.”
