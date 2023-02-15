During the course of his 35-year basketball coaching career, which primarily was spent between Kankakee (1993-2007) and Bradley-Bourbonnais (2007-20) before he joined Peotone’s staff in 2021 as an assistant coach, 56-year-old Alex Renchen has found himself coaching his players from the sidelines and not the stands.

No matter the opponent, home or away, the veteran coach has been there for his team up close and personal, with the exception of when he’s had to face Manteno this season.

Renchen’s youngest son, 17-year-old Jeremiah, currently suits up for the Panthers varsity squad as one of the team’s point guards. So when Peotone hosted Manteno in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup Friday, Alex chose to remove himself from any conflicts of interest by sitting in the stands as a fan for both teams, despite having the current role as the Blue Devils’ assistant coach.

