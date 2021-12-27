The Kankakee Holiday Tournament was supposed to field 16 teams in their two eight-team brackets, including two teams from out of state, such as Adams Friendship of Wisconsin and Dimond of Alaska. However, due to severe weather storms, the Dimond Lynx’s have had to withdraw their spot, as the team is currently stuck in the pacific northwest.
Flying into Seattle, Dimond head coach Brad Lauwers and his team were unfortunately told that their connecting flight to Chicago on Sunday had been cancelled, leaving them to spend the night in the airport.
The squad was then told its rescheduled flight on the Monday had also been canceled, and that will now likely be stranded in Seattle until at least Wednesday.
“It was just a snowstorm, like we’ve all seen before, but they had to cancel our flight because they couldn't even tow the planes around to put them in position to go,” Lauwers said. “So we checked on a few other flights and we were told those flights were canceled too.”
The Lynx have previously played in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament three separate times, with their latest appearance coming back in 2008. After not getting the chance to come back last season due to COVID-19, Lauwers and his squad were ready to return to the tournament they always looked forward to competing in year’s past.
“It’s always been a real highlight of the season to play in the KHT and so we were pleased to make our return,” Lauwers said. “...We thought this year we had a good team and were financially capable of returning, but unforeseen circumstances have changed our plans.”
Luckily, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has come to the rescue by plugging the players and coaching staff with six rooms at the Marriott Hotel near the airport, thus finally giving the team a comfortable place to rest after having spent countless hours sleeping in chairs.
Regardless of the hardships that the team currently faces, Lauwers believes this will only make his team more connected.
“This is one of those times that kind of shows your family,” Lauwers said. “Anybody is your family when you're beating someone by 20 points, but when you're hungry and laying on a hard bench in an airport and someone gives you a soft chair, that's when family really counts.”
