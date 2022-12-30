KANKAKEE — If there was anything St. Anne needed to turn around its season it was going to need to be a quality performance in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Coming into the tournament with a 4-11 record, the Cardinals went on to just that as they concluded the KHT with a 3-0 record, including a 46-44 blue division championship victory over Peotone on Thursday evening in the game's final seconds. 

"It was unexpected," St. Anne head coach Rich Schoon said of his teams' title victory. "Obviously, if you looked at our record coming into the tournament, I'm sure nobody thought we'd be here...we aren't the prettiest team out there, but I think we are one of the grittiest teams out there and so we created a way to earn three wins throughout the KHT."

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

