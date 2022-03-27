Every early spring numerous IHSA Class 1A, 2A, and 3A high school boys and girls track and field teams are afforded the opportunity to display their elite talents at the Illinois Top Times State Championships indoor track and field meet at the Shirk Center of Illinois Wesleyan University in anticipation of the recently-started spring outdoor season.
In Class 2A, it could be argued that no school impressed as much as Kankakee, as the Kays galloped their way to an incredible six first-place finishes and 18 total medals, with individuals from relays compiling a total of 30 medals for the Kays Saturday.
“We kind of knew it was coming because I’ve literally been prepping them since October about how strong our team is…,” Kankakee head coach Marques Lowe said. “I always look forward to this part of the season because nobody is playing championships from the winter sports, and so it’s time to get busy [on the track].”
The Kays wound up sweeping the boys and girls 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays, along with the boys and girls 60-meter dashes to total six first-place finishes along with three second-place, one third-place, five fifth-place, one sixth-place, and two seventh-place finishes.
“The crazy thing is we are doing this all in a hallway at school,” Lowe said. “We’ve literally only stepped on the track when we’ve had meets and maybe one or twice outside when it was really warm outside.
“We are practicing by running in the hallway and getting in the pool for recovery.”
Kankakee’s inability to hardly ever get outside onto the track this season didn’t seem to advert the combination of Saniah Stewart, Neveah Lowe, Jakia Autman, and Naomi Bey-Osborne to set a new Class 2A record in the girls 4x200-meter relay race when the foursome clocked in first overall at 1:43.15 seconds, which bested second-place foursome of Richwoods by 5.76 seconds while setting a season-best.
“We had so much excitement just knowing we won the race and so we didn't even know we set a new Class 2A record until they announced it, but I think we just all went out there and ran our hardest," Neveah Lowe said.
On top of cruising to first overall in the 4x200, Autman and Bey-Osborne also claimed first overall with teammates Sydney Ramsey and Aniya Lewis in the 4x400-meter relay race (4:12.40).
The clean sweep in the girls relay races wasn't the only first-place finishes the Kays walked away with either. Five-foot-two junior Lowe also edged out her teammate Bey-Osborne by a mere 0.06 seconds to take first overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.70 seconds.
“It felt really good to set a personal-record in the 200-meter dash,” she said. “Bey-Osborne is only a freshman, but she really pushes me. As we were coming towards the finish line I could hear breathing close behind me and so I was really happy to have that experience with her.”
Much like the girls relay races the Kays boys team went on to secure a sweep of their own in both the 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays. Tyrice Bender, Jyaire Hill, Jalen Townsend, and Jayon Morrow took home gold in each of the 4x200 (1:31.96 seconds) and the 4x400-meter relays (3:30.16).
“It felt good to sweep both relay events,” Morrow said. “We knew we had to come in and just do what we’ve been doing all season.
"We had been practicing all week to try and take first and break both records and although we came up short on setting records we were all happy we got the job done.”
Morrow also went on to burst his way to an individual title in the 200-meter dash by outpacing second-place finisher EJ Nwagwu of St. Rita by 0.31 seconds with a time of 22.38 seconds, giving him a team-high three gold medals on the evening.
“I knew coming in that it was going to be a very close race, and I knew I was going to be on the outside line and so I didn't have to see anyone," Morrow said. "I wanted to keep it that way the whole way and become and indoor state champion.”
As strong of a performance the Kays put on down in Bloomington coach Lowe believes his boys and girls squads have plenty left in the tank, especially when it comes to postseason time in May.
“I think we have a lot more room to work, in fact I know we have more room to work with,” Lowe said. Those kids are special and a lot of people may not know it, but I got a great group of kids and truly feel once it's all said and done we should be bringing home the trophy [at state] and that’s just a testament to their hard work and level of confidence right now.”
Based on the early success this season as well as having multiple returning state placers who can compete in multiple events on both its teams Kankakee will likely make its presence once again known in Charleston, especially given they will host both the boys and girls IHSA Class 2A sectionals later on this season.
“There have been a lot of great individual track and field athletes, both boys and girls, who have set the tone for what Kankakee was in the sport, but now in this new era it’s just a resurgence of what the Kays always were.
“Kankakee always had great individual athletes and now we have a great team overall because we can put athletes everywhere.”
STAT BOOK
Na’Kyrah Cooks finished second (5.38 m) in the girls long jump, followed by teammate Autman in seventh (5.17 m). Cooks also added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (10.58 m).
Lewis chipped in a fifth place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:01.63). Stewart claimed fifth in both the 200-meter dash (26.48 s) and the 60-yard dash (7.96 s). Bey-Osborne finished sixth in the 60-yard dash (8.0215 s) followed closely by teammate Ramsey (8.0218). Lowe secured second overall in the 60-meter dash (7.75 s).
Morrow (7.10 s) and Hill (7.11 s) claimed the only two individual medals on the boys side by finishing third and fifth respectively in the 60-meter dash.
Bradley-Bourbonnais also had one individual and one relay team compete in Class 3A, where Nathan Domont took ninth in the 60-meter dash (7.16 s) and Tyran Bender, Mario Herrera, Neal May and Domont finished 14th in the 4x200-meter relay.
