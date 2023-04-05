It’s a new era for Gold Star Gym boxing, but the winning attitude is still the same.

Longtime head of Gold Star and former Kankakee Deputy Chief John “Chief” Gerard died in July 2021, turning operations over to his son, David “Gome” Gerard.

As the boxing club has transitioned to a new gym and new leadership, such as head coach Jesus Martinez, coach Calvin Zirkle, cutman Dave Zinanni and strength and conditioning coordinators Carter Smith and Joe Sartain, Gold Star has continued to live up to the high bar Chief held his club to, and will look to add to Gold Star’s legacy at next week’s Chicago Golden Gloves Championships next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

