Jesus "Chuy" Martinez, center, stands with, from left, Gold Star Gym sparring partner Joel Ramos, operator David "Gome" Gerard, head coach Jesus Martinez and cut man Dave Zinanni after finishing second in the Chicago Golden Gloves Heavyweight championship last weekend.
Gold Star Gym boxers Anthony Mancilla, left, and Owen Whittington, right, pose with their first-place trophies after winning the Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament championships last Saturday.
Submitted photo
Jesus "Chuy" Martinez, center, stands with, from left, Gold Star Gym sparring partner Joel Ramos, operator David "Gome" Gerard, head coach Jesus Martinez and cut man Dave Zinanni after finishing second in the Chicago Golden Gloves Heavyweight championship last weekend.
It may be a new era for Gold Star Gym boxing, but the championship pedigree has proven to remain the same under new operator David “Gome” Gerard and head coach Jesus Martinez.
After producing 15 Golden Gloves champions under longtime head of Gold Star and former Kankakee Deputy Chief John “Chief” Gerard, Gold Star Gym added another pair of Golden Gloves champions and a runner-up to its history books this past weekend under its new regime.
Gold Star sent a trio — Jesus “Chuy” Martinez (heavyweight division), Anthony Mancilla (132 pounds) and Owen Whittington (147 pounds) — of boxers to the Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament, which was held at Cicero Stadium last weekend, and all three managed to fight their respective ways to title bout matches, with Mancilla and Whittington eventually going the distance to become the newest pair of Chicago Golden Gloves champions at Gold Star Gym.
“It feels good to walk away with two Chicago Golden Gloves champions,” Gold Star head coach Jesus Martinez said. “We told them that all the hard work pays off and it showed off this weekend.
“All the running and extra hours inside and out of the gym really paid off.”
Mancilla made his way through the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before earning a walkover win in the championship round after his opponent, Jaylen Marzec of Oak Park, failed to show up to the contest, leaving Mancilla to be crowned the 132-pound Golden Glove champion by default.
“I had a really good semifinals match and so then I went into the championship match feeling even more confident, and then my opponent never even showed,” Mancilla said. “That kind of stunk...but to still able to win the tournament at my weight class felt really good.
Whittington followed suit with a hard-fought title fight victory against Ernesto Duran of Palatine via a split decision after a grueling three-round bout.
After splitting the first two rounds, Whittington got dropped to the floor for an eight-count in the decisive third-round before rallying himself up to regain control over the match thanks to a thunderous 20-second rally to end the match. His-late round fury ultimately afforded him to walk away as the 147-pound Chicago Golden Gloves champion with a 1-0 tournament record after having received a bye in the earlier rounds.
“I’m very happy to become a Golden Gloves champion,” Whittington said of his performance over the weekend. “Things turned out how I wanted them to turn out and all the hard work paid off.”
With Mancilla’s and Whittington’s championship victories, Gold Star earned its 16th and 17th Golden Gloves championships in its approximate 40 years of existence, and first two Golden Gloves titles for second-year head coach Martinez.
“These are actually my two first Golden Gloves championships as a coach since taking over two years ago,” Martinez said. “So it feels a little extra special.”
In addition to the two title victories, Jesus “Chuy” Martinez went 2-1 throughout the tournament to help secure a runner-up finish after he fell by decision to Donovan Baldwin of Garfield Park, in the heavyweight championship.
“[Chuy] had a tough fight and ended up losing in a decision, but he showed a lot of fight and grit in the ring,” coach Martinez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.