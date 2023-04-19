It may be a new era for Gold Star Gym boxing, but the championship pedigree has proven to remain the same under new operator David “Gome” Gerard and head coach Jesus Martinez.

After producing 15 Golden Gloves champions under longtime head of Gold Star and former Kankakee Deputy Chief John “Chief” Gerard, Gold Star Gym added another pair of Golden Gloves champions and a runner-up to its history books this past weekend under its new regime.

Gold Star sent a trio — Jesus “Chuy” Martinez (heavyweight division), Anthony Mancilla (132 pounds) and Owen Whittington (147 pounds) — of boxers to the Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament, which was held at Cicero Stadium last weekend, and all three managed to fight their respective ways to title bout matches, with Mancilla and Whittington eventually going the distance to become the newest pair of Chicago Golden Gloves champions at Gold Star Gym.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you