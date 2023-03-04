BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Unified basketball team is headed to the IHSA State Finals for the second-straight season next weekend, but first the Boilermakers had to finish their regular season Thursday night as part of an entire night dedicated to Unified hoops at BBCHS.

In a night that began with the Boilers’ silver team taking on a team of teachers and coaches at the school, freshman Ian Greene hit a buzzer beater to give the silver squad a 41-39 win against their teachers.

Greene said it was playing against his teachers, particularly his favorite teacher, Ms. [Kaelyn] Bess, that was the highlight of his night. He also said he felt a wave of emotions come over him after he was congratulated by his teammates and fans who joined him on the court to celebrate his accomplishment, with one emotion hitting him more than others.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

