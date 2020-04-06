Every year, thousands of college students transfer schools and have to deal with the pressures of adjusting to a new school, a new area and new people, all without falling behind academically.
Former Bradley-Bourbonnais basketball standout Micah Bradford did the same this year, while also having to acclimate himself to a new basketball team when he transferred from Valparaiso University to Southern University in Baton Rouge.
And Bradford, the all-time leading scorer in Boilers history, found success in his new environment as a graduate transfer, both as a member of the men’s basketball team at Southern and also in his first year of his master’s program in history.
A 2016 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bradford played 64 games in his first two seasons at Valparaiso before an injury cost him all but three minutes of his junior year. Prior to the 2019-20 school year, with a bachelor’s degree in communications and sports management focus to his name, Bradford took a leap of faith when he switched scenes to a Historical Black College and University in the South, a much different atmosphere than he was accustomed to.
“The whole experience of [an HBCU] is really different, but I’ve really enjoyed it this year,” Bradford said. “Originally, I committed for basketball and coach [Sean Woods], but when I got there, I just noticed a lot of things that were different.”
Working on a master’s in history at an HBCU, and as a young black man himself, Bradford said one thing that stood out to him most when he got to campus was how much more there was to learn about black history in particular.
“A lot of black people get there and think they know everything about (black history), but you really don’t know a lot of the things you go in there and learn,” Bradford said. “I learned a lot of stuff that I had learned already and got to learn a lot more about it, but it’s a great appreciation for the things I didn’t know that I thought I did.”
The classroom isn’t the only place Bradford developed either. As one of several newcomers, the 6-foot-1 guard immediately immersed himself as a vital part of the Jaguars. In 32 games (31 starts), Bradford averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game over 25 minutes per game of action.
His breakout performance came on one of the biggest stages the redshirt junior has competed on, when he scored a game-high 31 points to go along with three assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 93-86 overtime loss at Nebraska. Bradford said the energy that came with playing on a Big Ten court gave him the extra burst he needed for his big game.
“It was a packed crowd in a Big Ten atmosphere ... everything was just top-notch so I was gonna be focused,” Bradford said. “The other part of it is that my teammates and I have this thing where we make sure everyone is amped before the game, always on each other’s cases about getting ready to go in full attack mode.
“I came in kind of the same as any other game, the atmosphere was just a little different.”
The Jaguars had a solid season, finishing with a 17-15 record, including a 13-5 clip in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, where they earned the second seed in the postseason tournament. After Bradford’s 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in a first-round victory over Alabama State, the Jaguars saw their season end prior to the tournament semifinals due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Had the Jaguars won the tournament, it would have meant Bradford had achieved his goal of making the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but that was suddenly stripped from Bradford and his teammates.
“There’s no other way to say it other than it was heart-breaking, because we came in 100% knowing we were gonna win the tournament,” Bradford said. “Having our season end so abruptly just broke my heart.”
With the pandemic reaching such severe levels, Bradford said that although basketball is a big part of who he is, he’s also gained a new perspective on just how important it is in the grand scheme of things.
“I’ve been watching the news a lot since I’ve been home, since it’s just been homework and running a little bit, and it’s just made me think of everything that’s going on,” Bradford said. “Basketball is obviously a big part of my life, no matter what, but it still just makes you think about all the other stuff that’s going on a little more in depth.”
Fortunately for Bradford, he will have another opportunity as a fifth-year senior to achieve that goal of winning the SWAC and reaching the spotlight of March Madness.
“The first thing is just making sure I’m in shape, because that’s a big part of playing high level basketball,” Bradford said. “I’m just trying to make sure as a team, we come in ready and I’ll have to focus on leading every step of the way.”
