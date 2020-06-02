Even in the darkest of times, there can be light. People all over the world have been affected by the pandemic and protest movements, which have left many people with nothing but hardships. Numerous individuals have lost their jobs or businesses, among other things. Yet, people still can be found coming together for the greater good of mankind.
One prime example of that is the softball community surrounding Bishop McNamara.
Everyone in the Irish softball community — players, coaches, parents, friends, family, faculty, sponsors — have all come together to help build a new press box, with a few parents and sponsors leading the way.
“Rich and Kelly Bylak really took things over and kept everything running smooth. I was just there more for ideas and moral support honestly,” said Troy Sullivan, father of senior Kylie Sullivan.
The idea of building a press box originally came about last fall. It was sparked by a conversation between softball coach Laura Harms and softball parents. In fact, the idea really didn’t get put into motion until Harms gave complete control to the parents, two of which were Bylaks, parents of Irish softball players Madi and Mallory Bylak.
“After we had the idea of it, I kind of just let the dads do whatever they wanted,” Harms said. “For me, my focus is on the field and not necessarily making the field look really nice or anything.”
After spending many hours watching their kids play on the softball field, multiple parents felt as though it needed a makeover to match the quality of play that was being executed on it.
“We just thought the field would look better with a press box,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know the tradition of McNamara softball, but we just thought it deserves a press box, and that it would kind of complete the field.”
Last season, the Irish ended their season with a 28-10 overall record and got a chance to compete in the state tournament for the third time in nine years. Their season concluded with a fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class 3A State Finals.
Everyone originally thought the press box wouldn’t be anything special. However, that all changed quickly once the team went to work fundraising in February. They ended up selling thousands of dollars worth of popcorn.
“Our girls went crazy selling popcorn, and it’s probably because [of] everyone being at home, and it shipped to people’s door,” Harms said. “They did post on social media and got friends from different states to order popcorn, and we sold about $12,000 worth.”
The softball team got to keep half of the profits and secured the rest of the required costs from local sponsors.
“The popcorn was a huge help that allowed us to get some extra things,” Harms said. “When we first started thinking about the press box, it was going to be like, ‘What can we do for $3,000?’ And then, we started getting sponsorships. And we were raising more money than we thought, so we were able to spend more money on better supplies.”
The softball team partnered with 15 major sponsors — King Music, Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Taylor Ford of Manteno, Smartwash Laundry Center, TD Lawn Service, Dr. Michael Corcoran, Security Lumber, Dennis Smith Foundation, Kleinert Farms, KJR Repair, Local 11 Roofers and Waterproofer’s Union, Nucor Steel, National Bank of St. Anne/Manteno, Dry Basement Solutions and Stauffenberg Farms — which all pledged to donate at least $500. Bishop McNamara also had additional sponsors that donated smaller amounts of cash and supplies.
All in all, the process of actually building the press box began in mid-March. Rich Bylak and many others began the building process during quarantine because work has been slow. As things are picking back up and lockdown measurements are lightening, the press box is almost complete.
“It’s going slow in the industry for everyone right now,” Bylak said. “I’m an essential worker in construction, and things were slow, so I thought it was a perfect time to do it.”
“The alumni, the team itself, all the businesses and the community were able to work with us to help make this all possible. So, it has been a full team effort.”
