Bishop McNamara boys volleyball

Bishop McNamara’s boys volleyball players pose for a team photo.

 Submitted photo

Bishop McNamara has just introduced a new spring sport program into the mix.

Along with annual spring sports such as baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys and girls track and field, the Fightin’ Irish will implement a new boys volleyball program, which is set to begin their inaugural varsity IHSA season this spring.

“Three years ago I went to our athletic director, Aaron Hamilton, about doing a boys program, and then last year we were able to have a club team and now this year we are officially an IHSA program,” head coach Jill Morgan said. “It’s really exciting and boys volleyball in the area is really starting to pick up.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

