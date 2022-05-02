More than a decade ago, former Bishop McNamara softball coach Laura Harms and the program began the tradition of the school’s annual Purple Game, a day during which the Fightin’ Irish ditch their green and white for purple and raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
The tradition continued Saturday, when the Irish hosted Joliet West for the 2022 version of the festivities, which saw the home team hold on for a 4-3 victory.
Harms, who moved to California with her family — wife Chelsea Cantillo and their two children — in 2020, was not able to attend the game that began in 2011, when her mother, the late Cathy Harms-Wood, was diagnosed with cancer.
But as a coach who keeps in touch with her former players, Harms’ presence was still felt where it counted, as her physical absence gave the Irish even more reason to pick up a victory.
“Because she couldn’t be here, it was nice to get that win for her,” senior Anna Beckman said. “... It means a lot; we miss her, but she’s here in spirit.”
The program raised money through various raffles and, between the varsity and JV games, had lunch and a brief ceremony, making for a memorable senior Purple Day for Mallory O’Connor.
“It’s more than softball,” O’Connor said. “It shows that people can come together for a cause.”
BBCHS holds inaugural Hit-A-Thon
The Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team had a game-free Saturday, but that didn’t stop the Boilermakers from holding a unique fundraiser of their own: an inaugural Hit-A-Thon.
The team raised money for the American Cancer Society as well and several other charities. Each player on the team picked a charity and then raised donations — either a flat rate or a certain amount per hit during a round of batting practice, with bigger hits bringing in bigger amounts.
“This opportunity showed me who my teammates really are off the field,” said senior Ally Vandenhout, who raised money for autism awareness in the name of Parker Fouts. “It’s easy to say that someone is a good softball player or works hard, but in the end, [coach Haylee Beck] has always told us that her main goal was to make us into better people, and this opportunity was just another step closer to that.
“It was so easy to celebrate all the accomplishments and see endless smiles from my teammates’ faces.”
With each player choosing to raise funds for an organization close to themselves, it allowed the team to get a better understanding of the girls they share a diamond with and their backgrounds.
“I got to know my teammates and coaches in a different way than just the game,” said senior Brooklyn Billings, who hit for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation for her aunt, Lisa, and the American Cancer Society for her grandparents. “I love this team so much, and being able to learn about their experiences in life and why they chose their charity has brought us together.”
