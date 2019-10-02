For the second time in the past five months, Beecher has reigned supreme on the softball diamond.
After the high school team won the IHSA Class 2A state championship in June, Beecher Junior High School won the IESA Class A state championship at Champion Fields in Normal last weekend.
The Bobcats earned their state title by defeating Brimfield 8-2.
Ava Lorenzatti went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and eight strikeouts in a complete game victory.
Teagan Claus had a single, a double, two RBIs and scored twice. Emma Tiltges went 3-for-4 with a run. Cynthia Hon scored and drove in a run, while Emma Jean Perry scored twice.
Manteno loses undefeated record in Class AA championship
Manteno Middle School entered Saturday's IESA Class AA championship at Champion Fields in Normal with a perfect 25-0 record, but finally took its first loss of the season in the state title game with a 5-2 loss to Glenwood.
Macy Iwanus, doubled, tripled, scored and drove in a run. Sys Sosnowski had a pair of hits and scored. Alyssa Dralle and Ava Derrico each had a hit, while Dralle also had an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!