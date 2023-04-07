CLIFTON — When Beecher hosted Central in River Valley Conference softball and baseball action on Tuesday, pitching feats were made on both sides, as Beecher freshman Ava Lorenzatti twirled a perfect game in softball and Central ace Luke Shoven pitched a no-hitter on the baseball diamond.

The two teams met again Thursday, this time in Central, where Bobcats softball pitcher Taylor Norkus kept Beecher’s hot pitching start in tact with a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 Bobcats victory.

The win improved the Bobcats to 9-0 on the season, with Norkus, Lorenzatti and Abby Papas all having a part in nine shutout wins to open the season.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

