KANKAKEE — Things didn’t look good for the Beecher Muskies early on Sunday, as they trailed Addison 3-0 heading into the fifth inning of a regional championship game at Kankakee Community College, but the Muskies eventually were able to turn things around with the help of a seven-run explosion in the sixth — led by Andrew Olszewski’s grand slam — to secure a 10-4 comeback victory against the Braves.
The win gave the Muskies the regional crown, as well as their second straight appearance in the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series, set to be held this weekend in Battle Creek, Mich.
“I always say that the regional means a lot to me because the competition here has always been pretty strong,” Muskies manager Fred LeSage said. “It prepares us for what we have to do in the World Series, and so it means a lot to win the regional because the wins don’t come easy.”
The Muskies nabbed the victory late despite being out-hit 10-6 and committing three more defensive errors (five) than the Braves, two of which that came in the top of the fourth, when Muskies starting pitcher Brandon Dubois ended up surrendering three unearned runs driven by an error and a double by the Braves’ Giovanni Martinelli.
“That’s a really unusual thing — being out-hit and giving up more defensive errors,” LeSage said. “The one thing I know is that Dubois gives up a lot of balls in play by soft contact, and so you have to play good defense behind him.
“We played him into trouble a lot, which gave them more opportunities today ... but we survived it with a big inning in the sixth.”
Beecher was trailing 3-2 with 12 outs left to come back. The Muskies led things off in the sixth by getting the bases juiced off walks to Marty Coyle and Owen Jackson and a hit-by-pitch to Ian Sanders. Coyle then quickly scored from third off a wild pitch to tie the game before Mark Dye hit in the go-ahead run off an RBI groundout, driving in Jackson to give Beecher a 4-3 lead with one out.
Not too long after the Muskies then added another run before Olszewski barreled a fastball for a grand slam over the left-field wall to break things open and give Beecher a 9-3 lead, one they would never surrender.
“It’s funny because the two pitches prior I took some pretty bad swings, and so I had to step out the box and take a deep breath to get back to my original plan at the plate,” Olszewski said. “I knew I was better than those first two swings, and he gave me the pitch I wanted, and so I turned on it, and it felt good.”
Beecher’s huge inning was led by strong approaches at the plate as the Muskies forced four walks and two hit-by-pitches to go along with Olszewski’s homer. Braves starting pitcher Kyle Cockrell was pulled after going five innings and allowing just three singles and two walks with a strikeout.
“I think we finally got to their starting pitcher in the sixth inning,” Coyle said. “Our approach changed. ... I think it took two or three times through the lineup to do that.
“I thought Cockrell did well by moving the ball in and out, but we finally got to him a bit and got him pulled, which opened the floodgates a bit.”
The early deficit was something the Muskies didn’t seem too concerned with given the talent of their roster, which includes multiple current college players and a handful of former pros.
“We weren’t trying to worry about it too much because it happens in baseball — getting off to slow starts — every once in a while,” Olszewski said. “We weren’t trying to freak out too much because we’ve been in these situations before, and we tend to pull through ... and that’s what we did.”
The ability to play with a couple of former professionals and younger guys is something Coyle, who used to play in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, has enjoyed since joining the team in 2007.
“It’s great catching this pitching staff because I enjoy getting better by having to catch these guys [who] are so good,” Coyle said. “But it’s super exciting, too, because these young guys I see having a huge future — whether at their four-year schools, or, I mean, some of these guys have a shot to play either affiliated or independent ball.”
STAT BOOK
Dubois allowed three runs (one earned) during eight hits and four strikeouts in six innings of action. Olszewski led Beecher at the plate by going 2 for 5 with a team-high four RBIs.
UP NEXT
The 2021 NABF World Series begins in Battle Creek, Mich., on Friday.
