KANKAKEE — An infielder on the inaugural Beecher Muskies roster in 1979 and the manager of the team since 1994, Fred LeSage has seen plenty of success with the semipro baseball team east of Kankakee over the years, adding to his memory bank on Saturday when the Muskies defeated the Mid-Crest Pumas 14-2 in the NABF Regional championship at Kankakee Community College.

With the victory, the Muskies qualified for their second-straight NABF Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series and 16th in Muskies history.

It’s not just the wins, but also the people who involved in winning those games, that have LeSage eagerly spry as he prepares to lead the team in search of their first NABF world title since 2010.

