Beecher Muskies headed back to NABF World Series

The Beecher Muskies are so used to playing in the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series that they might want to consider buying houses in host city Battle Creek, Mich.
For the 15th time in 18 years and fourth year in a row, the Muskies earned a spot in the world series after they defeated the Chicago Clout 11-0 at Kankakee Community College.
The Muskies will open up play at 10 a.m. Thursday against the Midland Tribe out of Midland, Ohio. They will be back in action at 5 p.m. Thursday against the Buffalo Diesel out of Buffalo, NY before concluding pool play against Hackensack, NJ’s Hackensack Troasts at 11 a.m. Friday.
Should they advance, the Muskies would play in quarterfinal and semifinal action Saturday and a potential championship game at 11 a.m.
The Muskies were 2010 world series champs, a year after finishing second. Last year, they took home the third place trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!