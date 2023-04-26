There are up and coming young players, and then there's Ava Lorenzatti of Beecher, a freshman right-handed pitcher who is going to set the standard for supremacy in softball by the time she graduates in 2026.

In her varsity debut toeing the rubber during the Bobcats' season opener against Ottawa last month, Lorenzatti tossed a complete game, allowing just one hit and zero runs with 18 strikeouts and one walk on her way to a 4-0 victory.

Lorenzatti's dazzling debut foreshadowed a more than promising start to her young career, which includes having already thrown five perfect games and two no-hitters to help her open the first half of the season with a perfect 11-0 record, 0.00 ERA and 12:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (156 strikeouts, 13 walks) in 13 starts.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

