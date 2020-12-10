Update: The Bears have announced they will resume practice at 2:30 p.m.
After recording a fourth positive COVID-19 test this week, the Chicago Bears have temporarily closed Halas Hall, started contract tracing and released the following statement:
"This morning we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test. As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meetings will be conducted virtually. The individual who tested positive has been contacted and has already begun self-isolation. We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."
The first three positive tests all came from members of the Bears' practice squad: wide receiver Thomas Ives, defensive lineman LaCale London and linebacker Monte Te'o. The identity of the fourth player has not been released.
Any players or staff members considered to have been in close contact with the unidentified player will be required to sit out a minimum of five days. The Bears are currently scheduled to host the Houston Texans at Soldier Field Sunday. Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday there aren't currently any plans to postpone or cancel the game.
