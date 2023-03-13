CHAMPAIGN — As the final seconds counted down and he saw his teammates begin to hug one another through tears of joy, Bradley-Bourbonnais Unified basketball player Brandon Campbell couldn’t help it.

The Boilermakers were state champions, defeating Vernon Hills 54-47 in Saturday’s IHSA Unified Basketball Division I State championship at the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center in Champaign.

“I was trying to hold in all my emotions, but I cried, bro. It was crazy,” Campbell said. “... We’re all family here, brothers and sisters — once I saw everyone crying, I got emotional.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

