...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, southwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
The Bradley-Bourbonnais Unified basketball team poses for a photo after its home game against Andrew last month. The Boilermakers won the IHSA Plano Regional over the weekend to advance to next month's IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals in Bloomington-Normal.
The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Unified basketball team has only existed for two seasons, but after Saturday, the Boilermakers have officially become state finalists in both of those seasons.
The Boilers won the IHSA Plano Regional Saturday to advance to state for the second-straight year. They opened their day with a 44-26 win over Plano before defeating SouthWest Suburban Conference rival Andrew 49-42. In the regional championship, the Boilers defeated Peotone in a narrow 30-26 final.
The Blue Devils opened their day with a 40-22 win over the BBCHS silver team before defeating Homewood-Flossmoor 41-37 to advance to the championship game, which the Boilers won.
Unified basketball was created by the Special Olympics to pair students with and without intellectual disabilities to play together. The IHSA State Finals will be held March 10-12 at the Horton Field House in Normal and the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Admission is free. For more information, including on how to volunteer, visit the Special Olympics Illinois website at soill.org.
