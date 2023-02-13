The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Unified basketball team has only existed for two seasons, but after Saturday, the Boilermakers have officially become state finalists in both of those seasons.

The Boilers won the IHSA Plano Regional Saturday to advance to state for the second-straight year. They opened their day with a 44-26 win over Plano before defeating SouthWest Suburban Conference rival Andrew 49-42. In the regional championship, the Boilers defeated Peotone in a narrow 30-26 final.

The Blue Devils opened their day with a 40-22 win over the BBCHS silver team before defeating Homewood-Flossmoor 41-37 to advance to the championship game, which the Boilers won.

