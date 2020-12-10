Similar to many high school student-athletes across the country, Bradley-Bourbonnais softball player Addison Talbot will be continuing her athletic career in college beginning in fall 2021.
However, unlike most student-athletes, Talbot’s journey went a little differently, especially because she didn’t have to deal with the global pandemic hindering her recruiting process. Talbot showed exceptional ability at a young age, which left her exposed to recruitment early in her high school career. She showed so much promise it led the second basemen/utility player to a verbal commit to DePaul, an NCAA Division I softball program, during her freshman year.
“Going through the recruitment process as a freshman in high school was really interesting,” Talbot said. “It was very stressful because I was only 13 or 14 years old and already thinking about college when things could change, but for me, I got lucky just because I visited DePaul and just fell in love with it.”
Multiple schools were interested in the coveted freshman Boilermaker. In April 2018, Talbot’s freshmen year, the NCAA announced a rule change that prevented D1 coaches from communicating with recruits, their parents, their current coaches or any other third-party about their recruiting before Sept. 1 of the athlete’s junior year of high school as an effort to slow down early recruiting. Talbot faced immense pressure in her decision to verbally commit to the Blue Devils before that rule took effect.
“I was talking to a couple of other schools, but I really loved DePaul,” Talbot said. “And with the rule change ... you couldn’t talk to colleges until, I believe, junior year unless you verbally committed to a school.”
Between the coaching staff and the campus, Talbot felt comfortable with making her decision early in her career.
“I just love the staff,” Talbot said. “It’s close enough to home where I can see my parents if something happens, but its far enough where it’s not next door.”
Fast forward to 2020 and all of the chaos that’s come with it, Talbot knows just how fortunate she was to earn her scholarship at such a young age. A majority of student-athletes who are currently juniors or seniors have had to go through the recruitment process, for the most part, remotely through videos and emails because of the global pandemic. It’s completely changed the landscape of college recruiting. Talbot was able to avoid that, so she said she feels extremely lucky.
“I think I definitely got off lucky with committing long before the pandemic,” Talbot said. “Nobody saw the pandemic coming, and the whole recruiting process essentially changed because of it.
“It’s all videos now and things like that, and I think I’m definitely more of a player that you have to see in person to get a full view of me because I just think my attitude and the energy I bring is a big part of the player that I am.”
Although the future phycology major believes tape doesn’t paint the full picture on how skilled she is, Talbot’s production constantly showed up on the stat sheet. In her last full season on varsity as a sophomore, Talbot went 33-91 and slashed .363/.468/.560 with 23 RBIs and one home run.
Talbot also has accumulated multiple accolades along the way since joining the varsity tram as a freshman in 2018. As of right now, Talbot is second all-time in triples in a season (four, 2019), fourth in runs in a single season (40, 2019) and fifth in on-base percentage (.530, 2018), as well as being named to the SouthWest Suburban All-Conference (2018), Daily Journal All-Area (2018, 2019) and All-State (2018) teams.
“I think that Addison is one of those kids [who] always works hard, and so she doesn’t need somebody to be watching her for her to work hard,” Bradley-Bourbonnais softball coach Haylee Beck said. “She works hard for herself and her team, and she doesn’t need someone to hold her accountable.”
With Talbot committing so early, there was plenty of opportunity for her to back out of her verbal commitment to the Blue Demons, especially when they opted to make multiple coaching changes that included letting go former head coach Eugene Lenti, who recruited Talbot in the first place.
However, Talbot remained loyal and officially signed with the school when last month’s signing period began.
“Before I met the staff, I was a little concerned, but once I met them, it was perfectly fine,” Talbot said. “They’re very different from the other staff, but I think it’s going to be a good thing.”
Going forward, Coach Beck said she believes the Blue Demons will be in great hands with their newest addition to the squad next fall.
“Allison is her toughest critic, and so I love that as a coach because I don’t ever have to worry about getting on her since she is always holding herself to a high standard,” Beck said. “So, DePaul is going to get somebody who is going to work really really hard for them, and she is always going to want more out of herself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!