Heading into her final volleyball season with Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Avery Kemp has officially gotten the monkey off her back.
The soon to be three-year varsity starter for BBCHS recently announced that she will be continuing her volleyball career by playing at Northwest Missouri State University once she graduates this upcoming year.
“I am really excited for Avery I know that we had several conversations at the end of last school year with COVID-19 and what was going to happen with college visits and if she was going to be able to commit somewhere by the fall,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche said. “And so I’m really excited for her to be able to continue her career collegiately.”
Kemp’s decision came at the perfect time being that she can now put all her focus on putting together a dominant senior season.
“It’s ideal for me just so I can be able to enjoy my senior season without having to stress about being too late or not having a school to go to,” Kemp said. “So that kind of sealed the deal for me and made me feel a lot better.
“It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”
Kemp is coming off a solid junior year where she finished with 241 kills, 19 aces, 53 digs, and nine blocks. Her strong performance led her to be named as a Daily Journal’s All-Area First-Team selection as well as a Southwest Suburban Conference All-Conference player.
“Avery is just a coachable kid, she understands the game and is very knowledgeable,” Reiniche said. “She’s coming into that leadership role now transitioning from a junior to senior, so she’s an all around great kid.”
Although her recruiting process wasn’t exactly the typical norm being that she couldn’t get a full campus tour and had to exchange many conversations over the phone, Kemp still managed to get that home-type feel from the NMSU coaching staff even through the pandemic.
“The coaches and the girls made me feel at home for sure,” Kemp said. “I can see myself being successful there not only athletically but academically too which I felt like was really important when I made my decision. I wanted to be comfortable in both scenarios.”
Now that Kemp has gotten her decision out of the way perhaps the middle hitter can outperform her strong junior season this year as a senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!