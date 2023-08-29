The Bradley-Bourbonnais Little Boilers boys basketball camp, a four-day camp held on Sundays in September and October, will begin Sept. 17.

All boys from fifth-eighth grade are invited to sign up for the 3-on-3 and competition camp that will be held Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. The time of each session will be 3-4:30 p.m.

Camp spots are limited. The cost is $40. To pre-register and for more information, contact Ryan Kemp at rkemp@bbchs.org.

