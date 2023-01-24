...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to falling snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during the
Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Area cheerleading enthusiasts are encouraged to flock to Turner Gymnasium at Bradley-Bourbonnais Saturday morning, where the Boilermakers will be hosting one of five IHSA Cheer Sectionals across the state.
A total of 57 cheer teams will compete in the co-ed, large, medium and small divisions, beginning with the co-ed division at 9 a.m. Bradley-Bourbonnais will compete in the co-ed division, joined by area schools Kankakee and Coal City in the medium division and Bishop McNamara and Herscher in the small division.
Doors will open at 8 a.m., with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets cost $7 if purchased in advance at GoFan.co or $8 cash at the door. There also will be a cash-only concession stand available until 6 p.m., and souvenir T-shirts will be available.
The area also will send teams to sectionals at Hoffman Estates Conant (Reed-Custer, Wilmington) and Buffalo Grove (Beecher, Manteno, Peotone) on Saturday.
