Daily Journal staff report

Area cheerleading enthusiasts are encouraged to flock to Turner Gymnasium at Bradley-Bourbonnais Saturday morning, where the Boilermakers will be hosting one of five IHSA Cheer Sectionals across the state.

A total of 57 cheer teams will compete in the co-ed, large, medium and small divisions, beginning with the co-ed division at 9 a.m. Bradley-Bourbonnais will compete in the co-ed division, joined by area schools Kankakee and Coal City in the medium division and Bishop McNamara and Herscher in the small division.

