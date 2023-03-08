Bradley-Bourbonnais Special Olympics swim meet

Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Special Olympics swim team pose for a photo during the first Special Olympics swim meet the school ever hosted March 4. Ten Boilermakers helped comprise the 35-person field.

 Courtesy of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

Last week couldn’t have been a much busier week for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School special education department and Best Buddies program. The school celebrated Inclusion Week, in conjunction with Special Olympics’ Spread the Word: Inclusion campaign, which focuses on tearing down past frameworks and stigmas surrounding the developmentally disabled and building a brighter, more inclusive future.

After the annual Best Buddies talent show March 1 and the IHSA Unified basketball doubleheader March 2, the Boilermakers capped off their week Saturday by hosting their first-ever Special Olympics swim meet at the school.

“I woke up in the morning thinking we might have a pool full of people, and we did,” said Amanda Walker, who coaches the Boilers along with Brittany Bardach. “We had great support from the families and the community.

