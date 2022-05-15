Colin Holderman became a name for New York Mets fans to keep an eye on after a breakout spring training in March, and now, the 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate will get his chance to shine in the Big Apple.
In his first spring training with the big league club, Holderman's 14 strikeouts led the team, throwing five scoreless innings of relief before a three-run appearance in his spring finale left him with a 6.75 earned run average.
Holderman was assigned to AAA Syracuse to start the season, where he was 1-0 with three saves and a 2.92 ERA. He made nine appearances, fanning 13 batters in 12 1/3 innings before he was called up Sunday when Mets starter Tylor Megill was placed on the injured list.
A ninth-round pick of the 2016 MLB Draft, Holderman opted to sign with the Mets rather than transfer to Mississippi State University from Heartland Community College in Bloomington.
He worked his way up to Class A Columbia in 2017 before Tommy John surgery put his career on pause until 2019. By 2021, Holderman had worked his way up to Class AA Binghamton, where he posted a 3.26 ERA over 19 1/3 innings in 11 appearances.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
