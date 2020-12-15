Daily Journal Staff Report
Ever since his days in red and white at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Camron Harrell has been one of the speediest players on a football field, and in Thursday’s tilt with Florida Atlantic, the current Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle showed he hasn’t slowed down since graduating in 2017.
Harrell, a safety and special teams standout for Southern Miss, returned a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Golden Eagles’ 45-31 win against the Owls, earning himself the honor of Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week in the process.
A redshirt junior, Harrell just wrapped up his first season in Hattiesburg, where he totaled 345 return yards on 11 kick returns. He also recorded six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Harrell began his college career at Iowa, where he redshirted during the 2017 season before leaving the school. After sitting out the 2018 season, Harrell starred at College of DuPage in 2019, where he had three interceptions, a forced fumble, 67 total tackles and a returned PAT attempt.
He’s Bradley-Bourbonnais’ all-time scoring leader with 44 career touchdowns and was one of the key pieces on a 2016 team that reached the IHSA Class 7A State semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!