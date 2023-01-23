Daily Journal staff report

Bradley-Bourbonnais and Central will both induct new classes to their athletic halls of fame this week.

The 2023 Bradley-Bourbonnais Hall of Fame will induct the 1993-94 boys swimming and diving team and 1958 graduate Mike Toliuszis on Thursday with a ceremony at the Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., in Bradley. The night will begin with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. induction ceremony.

