Most of our local student-athletes who are skilled enough to play college sports tend to be forced to call it a career once it comes time to graduate, but for a selective few they are able to take their dreams to the next level by playing professionally.
For example, take 2008 Bishop McNamara graduate Mike Gilbert, 2014 BBCHS graduate LJ Harris, and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Kevin "KJ" King, who are all currently living out their dreams of playing professional basketball in The Basketball League.
Founded in 2017, the TBL is a men’s professional basketball league that's dedicated to delivering a world class professional basketball experience to the local community, fans, and business partners. It consists of over 40 teams located throughout the United States and has players from all levels, including players from Division 1 through Division 3 Schools looking to start their professional careers, players who have played overseas, and even former NBA players who want to extend their careers.
Harris has just recently been promoted to become the San Diego Sharks starting point guard after shooting 40% from the field while averaging 8.2 ppg. and 2.9 rpg. through 19 regular season games. The 26 year-old's ability to work himself into a starting role is in part due to the rise of his mental game.
“Playing in the TBL has helped me instinctevely,” Harris said. “I feel like my I.Q. has risen and it’s made me think about my shot selection a lot because I can't really overpower guys since everybody is all grown. I also feel like i’ve become a way better passer as far as knowing what is the correct pass to make.”
Although the Sharks' point guard has already made his mark by getting a starting role in the TBL Harris eventually plans to try and take his talents even further by trying to make an NBA roster by the time he turns 30-years old.
“I’m just taking this as my first couple of steps playing as a professional basketball player,” Harris said. “I’m hoping for myself to be going overseas in the next couple of years and then hopefully fall into a NBA roster before the time I’m 30 years old.”
Harris' Sharks teammate, Gilbert, hasn't been fortunate to have the same amount of success as his current teammate due to recovering from a left foot injury. The 32 year-old shooting guard suffered a plantar fasciitis injury during training camp, which has left him to rehab during the first two and a half months of the regular season.
“Being hurt for the first half of the season was mentally challenging because I got hurt during training camp and have had to go to rehab, which is mentally challenging,” Gilbert said. “...It’s fun just getting better at basketball and having the opportunity to work towards a dream that I love.”
Despite not yet having a chance to get any in-game action during the first half of his rookie season in the TBL Gilbert has prior experience playing in semi-professional basketball leagues such as the ABA, PBL, PBA, where he eventually became known to be an elite sharpshooter from beyond the arc.
“Playing in the TBL is different from other leagues that I’ve played in because the competition is definitely a step up from the other leagues,” Gilbert said “We got guys who played in the overseas, high level Division I basketball, and some former NBA G league players and so there’s some legit competition in the TBL.”
Gilbert has recently healed from his foot injury and will be available to play for the remainder of the regular season if called upon. The San Diego Sharks are currently 6-14 overall and sit fourth in the West Division standings.
Much like Gilbert, King is still trying to find himself as a point guard for the Madora Timberjacks. The 24 year-old is currently averaging 2.3 ppg. and 0.5 apg. through 20 games this season during his rookie campaign in a backup role.
“My favorite part about playing in the TBL is having the ability to travel and play against some of the best talent in the United States,” King said.
King credits the TBL for sharpening his mental side of the game, which is something he never focused on as much prior to joining the league this past season.
“Playing in the TBL has taught me how to slow my game down and play at my pace, especially as a point guard,” King said. “I’m able to control the game and maneuver my teammates to where they need to be. It’s also helped me become mentally tough since the game we play in the TBL is a lot more mental than physical. It’s helped me a lot and allowed me to think about the game instead of just going out and playing basketball.”
The TBL also featured another former local student-athlete, 2019 Kankakee graduate TJ Wicks, who played for the Tallahassee Southern Kings before leaving the team a few weeks ago. In 14 games played for the Southern Kings Wicks had averaged 3.5 ppg. and 2.9 rbp. on 51.4% shooting from the field.
