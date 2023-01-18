...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 30 kt with occasional 35 kt gale gusts and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Peotone’s Jenna Hunter, left, handles the ball as Bishop McNamara’s Kendell Lade guards during a game at McNamara this season.
The latest edition of the AP IHSA basketball polls were released Wednesday afternoon, with one area boys and girls team apiece finding themselves ranked statewide.
Peotone kept its ranking of fifth in Class 2A girls, the same ranking the Blue Devils held last week after improving to 18-0 on the season.
On the boys side, Beecher found itself ranked seventh in Class 2A, its first ranking of the season, after improving to 19-1 with wins over Illinois Lutheran and Momence last week.
Iroquois West and Reed-Custer received Class 2A boys votes and Watseka was in the receiving votes category for Class 2A girls.
AP IHSA Boys Basketball Top 10 Polls
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kenwood (15) 16-2 150 1
2. Whitney Young 15-4 120 2
3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 20-1 118 3
4. Moline 18-2 105 4
5. Rolling Meadows 19-2 84 6
6. Curie 13-6 46 7
7. Brother Rice 19-2 40 9
8. Quincy 17-2 37 10
(tie) Joliet West 15-5 37 5
10. Lyons 17-2 23 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O’Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Princeton (14) 20-0 166 1
2. Fairbury Prairie Central (2) 17-1 149 2
3. Columbia (1) 19-2 134 3
4. Breese Central 19-2 121 5
5. DePaul College Prep 13-6 73 8
6. Rockford Christian 19-1 57 4
7. Beecher 19-1 39 NR
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-4 35 6
9. Pontiac 14-5 33 NR
10. Massac County 17-2 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 19-1 157 1
2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2) 18-0 132 2
3. Altamont (1) 16-3 116 4
4. Waterloo Gibault 18-3 105 5
5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 18-0 63 10
6. Illini Bluffs 17-4 48 7
7. Casey-Westfield 13-4 44 NR
8. Pecatonica 16-3 40 3
9. Augusta Southeastern 13-4 30 6
(tie) Catlin (Salt Fork) 18-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.
AP IHSA Girls Basketball Top 10 Polls
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bolingbrook (7) 19-2 97 3
2. Alton (2) 21-0 88 4
3. Fremd (1) 19-2 79 2
4. Geneva 16-3 74 1
5. Maine South 18-3 57 6
6. Normal Community 20-2 37 5
7. Whitney Young 16-4 28 NR
8. O’Fallon 20-3 27 8
9. Loyola 17-4 16 NR
10. Hersey 17-5 12 7
Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.
