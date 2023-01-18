The latest edition of the AP IHSA basketball polls were released Wednesday afternoon, with one area boys and girls team apiece finding themselves ranked statewide.

Peotone kept its ranking of fifth in Class 2A girls, the same ranking the Blue Devils held last week after improving to 18-0 on the season.

On the boys side, Beecher found itself ranked seventh in Class 2A, its first ranking of the season, after improving to 19-1 with wins over Illinois Lutheran and Momence last week.

Recommended for you