A majority of our student-athletes that go on to play college sports tend to go somewhere outside our local area, but not former Bradley-Bourbonnais High School guard Christian Straw.
Straw grew up in Bourbonnais playing basketball on varsity for two seasons at BBHS where he earned all-area and all-conference nods in his senior year back in 2018. And so between his love for basketball and his family Straw opted to continue his basketball career at local college Olivet Nazarene University.
“A lot of the kids like to get out of Bourbonnais, but I like it here,” Straw said. “I like being able to see my family and do stuff with them whenever I can because those times won’t always be there. And I love playing for ONU because my family always comes to the games.”
In his first two seasons for the Tigers the current junior point guard had barely got any in-game action. He began his ONU career on the junior varsity team playing in just seven games for a total of 12 minutes. Straw then followed that up by getting bumped up to the varsity squad in his sophomore season last year where he saw a major increase in opportunities by appearing in 25 games, where he averaged 7.5 minutes and shot 53.8 percent from deep.
“It’s great to get a chance to prove myself because I’ve been waiting my time and we’ve had a really good team the past two seasons,” Straw said. “So the year’s have gone by quick, but I’m ready to play and get out there and showcase myself.”
Now, just one year later, Straw has taken another gigantic leap forward which has resulted him in earning even more trust from the Tigers head basketball coach Nick Birkey.
“Last year he was our backup point guard and he probably had inconsistent minutes in that role because our starting point guard was really good and was an all-conference player which left Straw with limited opportunities to play,” Birkey said. “But coming into this year we felt like that experience would help him…and I felt like I can count on him whether it’s in a starting role or a back up role.”
This season Straw has appeared in all four of the Tigers games, including his first two career starts on varsity against Indiana Wesleyan and Saint Francis. His role has continued to grow as he is currently playing a career-high 13.8 minutes per game which has also helped his average a new career-high 3.8 points per game.
“It’s nice to know going into each game that I’m going to be playing,” Straw said. “So that helps my confidence go up, knowing that I’m going to get some time to help out the team and hopefully get some shots up.”
Since it’s still too early in the season as ONU is just 2-2 overall, Birkey has yet to decided whether Straw will be a starter or come off the bench going forward for the rest of the season. Nonetheless Birkey knows Straw will be ready to contribute in whatever role he has set out for finance major.
“I think when you give a guy opportunity and show that you can rely on him and trust him sometimes that’s all a guy needs to be confident and play confident,” Birkey said. “And that’s exactly what Christian doing whether he’s starting and playing 20 minutes or coming off the bench and playing 10 minutes. He’s going to go out there to compete and do what’s necessary for us to win.”
Some might think since Straw is getting more game action this season that his mindset would be different once he steps out on the court before games. However, that is simply not the case given that Straw has always been laser focused on making the right play and being a good teammate.
“My mindset is still the same even with the increase in minutes this season,” Straw said. “I want to get people open and instill trust into my coach and show him that I’m reliable on the court. And I want to show him that I can be a steady player for him on varsity for the next two years.”
If anybody knows how mentally tough Straw is it’s his former varsity high school basketball coach Alex Renchen at BBCHS. Renchen’s longstanding relationship with Straw allows him to speak highly about Straw’s work ethic and so he’s not surprised Straw is finally getting his opportunity to shine.
“I knew Christian probably since he was in like sixth or seventh grade due to camps as stuff,” Renchen said. “And so I know he’s always going to work. He wants to be a good basketball player, he wants to put in the time and he is always going to be coachable.”
