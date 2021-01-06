WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 97, Trinity International University 85
Both Tigers hoops teams improved to 2-0 in Chicagloand Collegiate Athletic Conference in action at McHie Arena Wednesday, with the women kicking off the night with a blistering shooting display.
After opening up a 23-16 lead in the first quarter, the Tigers broke it open in the second quarter, scoring 35 points in the frame on 14-for-26 shooting display from the field, including six 3-pointers as they took a 58-34 lead to the locker room and didn't look back.
Kennedy Johnson was the spark that ignited the Tigers' flame, scoring a game-high 27 points in the victory. She shot 9-for-12 from the field and made both of her 3-point attempts while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson also added five assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Four Tigers each made three 3-pointers on the night — Maggie Cora (13 points, two rebounds, one steal, one assist), Zanna Myers (11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals), Karina Smits (nine points, three rebounds, two steals, two assists) and Kaitlyn Engle (nine points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal).
The Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season. They return to action Saturday with a 1 p.m. tipoff at home against Cardinal Stritch University.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 93, Trinity International University 83
The men were powered by Tyler Schmidt's spark off the bench, as the freshman guard tallied a team-high 22 points in 25 minutes of action to guide the Tigers to a 10-point conference victory.
Schmidt's scoring came on 9-for-11 shooting from the field and a 4-for-5 effort from the charity stripe. The Valpairaso, Ind., native added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Four other Tigers finished with double-digit points. John Contant flirted with a double-double, going for 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Center Alex Gross was also a board away from a double-double after posting a statline of 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and a steal.
Cady Chitty added 13 points, six rebounds, a block and an assist. Gavin Griggs gave the Tigers a second lethal option off the bench with 11 points, five rebounds, a block and an assist.
The Tigers evened their record at 2-2 on the year and will look to get over the .500 mark when they host East-West University at 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!