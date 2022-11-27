...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt with a few gale force gusts
possible and significant waves to 10 ft occasionally to 13 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Bishop McNamara’s Trinity Davis shoots a 3-pointer during Saturday’s home game against Southland College Prep. Davis had 24 points and made six 3-pointers in McNamara’s 64-26 victory.
Bishop McNamara girls basketball coach Khadaizha Sanders cheers on her Fightin’ Irish during Saturday’s home game against Southland College Prep. It was the first home game for Sanders, a 2015 McNamara graduate, since she returned to her alma mater to coach at her former school prior to the start of the year.
KANKAKEE — She’s now standing on the sidelines rather than the court in a gym that now boasts a pair of new TVs below the scoreboards and at the scorer’s table. The “circle” portion of the school now hosts middle school students rather than serve as a portion of the high school.
There’s been some change to the Bishop McNamara campus that Khadaizha Sanders called home as a student and standout basketball player from 2011-2015. But when Sanders, now the head girls basketball coach at her alma mater, led her Fightin’ Irish out on their home court for the first time Saturday afternoon against Southland College Prep, the former state champion and all-stater realized how much is still the same.
“I heard the music coming on, I saw the team running out and it made me want to get out there,” Sanders said. “... When I walked out of the locker room and saw some of my former teammates and girls that were here during my time, seeing them give me a standing ovation gave me that feeling that I’m back home.
“Everyone’s expecting us to go out there and play hard, show that we are the Fightin’ Irish and that we’re going to fight hard.”
Fight hard is exactly what Sanders’ Irish did on their way to a 64-26 victory that improved their record to 3-2 on the young season.
Emerging from the halftime break with a 29-20 lead, the Irish quickly went to work in a second half that saw them outscore the Eagles 35-6.
Trinity Davis hit a trio of 3-pointers that was followed by a successful and-one from Tessa DePietra for a 12-0 run in the first three minutes of the half, propelling the Irish to smooth waters for the duration of the game.
Davis went on to hit a total of four triples in the third quarter alone and six over the course of the night to help her compile a game-high 24 points.
“I love how my teammates looked for me, got me the ball and were just creating and always looking for me,” Davis said. “... I knew I had to keep going, keep shooting and use my strengths to help the seniors.”
One of those seniors, center Caley Strahan, got the Irish going early from the inside, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the first half.
With experienced leaders like Strahan, DiPietra, Kendell Lade and others helping Sanders lay a foundation for talented youngsters like Davis, Sanders knows that results like Saturday can be a sign of things to come for a McNamara girls basketball program looking for its first regional championship since 2018-19, the program’s longest drought in more than 30 years.
“It makes it a whole lot easier when you have seniors that have been in these types of games and knows what it means to come out and protect your home floor,” Sanders said. “We’ve got four, five seniors that make it a whole lot better and set a good example for our sophomores.”
Irish boys putting pieces together
The McNamara boys followed suit of their peers on the girls side by earning a 70-41 win of their own over the Eagles to improve to 2-0 on the season. Returning all-state point guard Jaxson Provost tied senior BBCHS transfer Isaiah Davis with 16 points apiece to pace the Irish while fellow Boilermaker transfer, junior forward Robert Hutson, chipped in 14 points to give McNamara a balanced scoring attack Saturday.
As the main facilitator of the offense from the point guard position, Provost noted how much his teammates help open up the offense in a way that was seen Saturday evening.
“They make it really easy and they’re really fun to play with because I know I have guys that can get it done,” Provost said. “We have guys that can score, make plays and help us out all around.”
While the Irish displayed their talent on Saturday — every player on the roster scored — they also showed the light bench they’ll have this season, with just nine current varsity players. Although that number is small, head coach Adrian Provost knows all nine players bring a lot to the table for an Irish team looking to build off of last year’s 24-6 season.
“We don’t have a lot of numbers but we have quality; our nine kids can all play and help us,” Adrian Provost said. “We’re still figuring out roles and working together to get that done, but they’re all in and working together every day.
“I think they’re all really connected.”
It was the second win in as many contests on their home floor for the Irish boys, who elected for a pair of nonconference home games, including Saturday’s girls and boys doubleheader, rather than a Thanksgiving tournament, a move coach Provost elected to change to when the ONU Thanksgiving Classic disbanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nice to get a few home games during the holiday week and good for our kids,” coach Provost said. “Everyone has family in town and it’s on Saturday, so you can do your shopping Friday and come watch a day of basketball Saturday.”
For the sibling duo of Trinity Davis on the girls team and Isaiah Davis on the boys team, Saturday also meant a true family affair that saw generations of the Davis family on hand with the rare opportunity to watch not just one, but two of their loved ones play consecutively.
“We brought a bunch of family that came out,” Isaiah Davis said. “It was fun getting to watch her play and then them getting to watch me too.”
STAT BOOK
On the girls side, Trinity Davis supplanted her 24 points with three rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. Strahan added nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks to her 18 points. Lade had six points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. DiPietra and Leigha Brown each had five points.
In the boys game, Jaxson Provost and Isaiah Davis had 16 points apiece. Hutson had 14 points, with 10 of them coming in the first half. Jaydon Wright had six points. Abner Garcia and Drew Willis had five points apiece.
UP NEXT
Both the boys and girls are back in action on Tuesday. The girls host Westmont at 6 p.m. and the boys visit Peotone at 7 p.m.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
