KANKAKEE — She’s now standing on the sidelines rather than the court in a gym that now boasts a pair of new TVs below the scoreboards and at the scorer’s table. The “circle” portion of the school now hosts middle school students rather than serve as a portion of the high school.

There’s been some change to the Bishop McNamara campus that Khadaizha Sanders called home as a student and standout basketball player from 2011-2015. But when Sanders, now the head girls basketball coach at her alma mater, led her Fightin’ Irish out on their home court for the first time Saturday afternoon against Southland College Prep, the former state champion and all-stater realized how much is still the same.

“I heard the music coming on, I saw the team running out and it made me want to get out there,” Sanders said. “... When I walked out of the locker room and saw some of my former teammates and girls that were here during my time, seeing them give me a standing ovation gave me that feeling that I’m back home.

