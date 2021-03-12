KANKAKEE — A year ago Friday night, Kankakee’s boys basketball team was working vigorously in its home gym in preparation as David to take on a Goliath Morgan Park team with a sectional championship on the line.
As that fateful practice was coming to an end, the Kays learned they wouldn’t have a chance to slay the giant, as COVID-19 put a swift end to the season. It wasn’t until Friday when the Kays had another chance at a trophy when they hosted Thornton in the Southland Athletic Conference Tournament championship
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Kays were able to secure a 40-34 victory Friday to end their coronavirus-shortened season at the highest point possible — the title of Southland champions.
“It’s a situation where a lot has happened the last year,” said Kays coach Chris Pickett. “A lot of changes have happened, a lot of people have lost their lives and been sick and basketball took the back burner to everything ... so out of any type of ending we could have had this is the most sufficient.
“It’s not a perfect situation but it makes a lot of the wounds the past two years a little better.”
It was the second matchup the Kays had with the Wildcats this week after they were handed their first loss of the season by a 54-50 score Tuesday. But the Kays were able to take their second win in three contests against Thronton when it counted Friday, allowing the team to finish at 12-1 on the year.
“When we looked back at the film we give a lot of credit to Thornton, but we shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times on Tuesday night and we did it at the most inopportune times,” said Pickett. “So we figured if we cleaned things up we’d be in position to win the game.”
Instead of falling apart in crunch time like it did on Tuesday, Kankakee managed to close out the regular season on top thanks to a pair of seniors in Rashard Harris and Jeoron Hill.
Harris scored 18 points, with 11 of them coming in the first half. Hill poured in 11 points, including six of the last eight Kays points. The two combined for a bulk of the load by scoring 29 of the team’s 40 points.
“The big conversation before the game was this is their last time playing together as a group as seniors,” Pickett said. “They had to leave it out there if they wanted to go out as winners and it’s two years in a row now that we’ve finished the season as winners.”
Kankakee trailed by one with about three minutes remaining before Hill single-handedly willed his team to victory. He countered Thornton’s momentum-swinging 3-pointer with one of his own before he scored again on a second-chance opportunity. He then added his last point on the free-throw line to secure a 6-0 run by himself before Harris put the finishing touch with a buzzer-beater layup to seal Thornton’s fate.
“My mentality was just to help my teammates any way possible,” Hill said. “I wanted to win the game.”
The win capped a two-year stretch that saw the team go a combined 39-5. They ended each season with a win, something typically reserved for state champions, something Pickett and the Kays will always wonder if they could have achieved.
“We think we had as good a chance as anyone in Class 3A,” Pickett said. “We finished 12-1 and 10 of those wins were against Class 4A schools that are pretty formidable opponents.
“We would have been battle-tested and have players that could have gotten us through a tournament.”
Lady Kays come up short against Thornwood
After securing their own Southland Athletic Conference title in the regular season, the Lady Kays came up a tad short in their rematch against the Thunderbirds in the girls tournament championship, losing 55-52.
“Losing at the end of the season is always tough but we’re just disappointed it’s over,” said Kays coach Kurt Weigt. “We have a great group of kids that worked their tails off and they allowed me as the new guy to coach them.”
Kankakee trailed by one entering the second half before senior starting point guard Ty Hill got ejected during a scuffle between the teams. Hill appeared to be trying to help separate teammate Aniya Lewis and a Thornwood player she got tangled with on a rebound attempt.
“The thing that was disappointing was that in my opinion Lewis was trying to protect the ball on the rebound by keeping her arms close to her body and pivoting…when the refs let things like that go, things like that occur,” Weigt said. “I’m interested to see the film…I’ve got great kids and I’d be surprised if what I think didn’t happen, happened.”
Without its veteran point guard, Kankakee allowed Thornwood to erase its five-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter by outscoring the Kays 21-13 in the final frame.
“We ended up as the regular season conference champions,” Weigt said. “We had a lot of players graduate last season and so there were a lot of people wondering how good we would be this season and our girls seemed to prove the doubters wrong.”
STAT BOOK
Nikkel Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Kays in their defeat. Avery Jackson added 14 points meanwhile Taylor Albertie chipped in another 13 points.
