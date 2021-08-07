Daily Journal Staff Report
As former Kankakee basketball standout AJ Storr makes himself at home before his reclassified senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the four-star recruit has also found himself a post-secondary home.
Storr tweeted Wednesday that he has committed to St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., and a member of the Big East Conference.
“First off I would like to thank God for giving me the chance to play basketball,” Storr tweeted. “Next I would like to give a special thanks to my family[,] who [have] sacrificed so much for me to be able to play the game that I love.
“Also, I would like to thank all the high schools I’ve played at and the teammates that I’ve had,” the tweet continued. “Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me. With that being said, I am 110% committed to St. John’s University.”
Storr was a sophomore and junior at Kankakee during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, transferring from Rockford Lutheran after his freshman year. He was a Daily Journal All-Area and Southland Athletic All-Conference selection to cap off a junior season in which he helped lead the Kays to the IHSA Class 3A Sweet Sixteen and a school-record 27 wins before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
He moved to Las Vegas last summer and transferred to Bishop Gorman, but after prep sports were halted in Nevada due to the pandemic, he moved a bit further south to Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., where he averaged 12.5 points per game as a reclassified junior.
Out west, Storr saw his recruiting skyrocket. He currently sits inside the ESPN Top 100 recruits for the Class of 2022 (49th) and is a consensus four-star recruit as a wing player. He originally committed to the University of Illinois in April, but decommitted over the summer after the Fighting Illini shuffled their assistant coaching deck.
