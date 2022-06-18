Special Mention

AJ Snell, Beecher; Landon Provost, Bishop McNamara; Spencer Boudreau, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Nick Krueger, Central; Gavin Spitz, Cissna Park; Braden Reilly, Coal City; Zach McGuirt, Grace Christian; Sawyer Loitz, Grant Park; Cody Lunsford, Herscher; Tyler Murray, Herscher; Jason Moore, Kankakee; Matt Gaffney, Manteno; Brandon White, Manteno; Max Cook, Milford; Sawyer Laffoon, Milford; Ty Berry, Watseka; Ryan Banas, Wilmington

Honorable Mention

Trevor Stout, Beecher; Brady Bertrand, Bishop McNamara; Michael O’Connor, Bishop McNamara; Nolan Berger, Coal City; Luke Gallet, Dwight; Blake Huston, Gardner-South Wilmington; Clay Schultz, Herscher; Lucas Frank, Iroquois West; Audis Edwards, Manteno; Brandon White, Manteno; Payton Harwood, Milford; Sam Petersen, Momence; Aidan Wood, Momence; Matt Derkacy, Peotone; Kade Hupe, Peotone; Dalton Anderson, St. Anne-Donovan; Gage Fann, Trinity

