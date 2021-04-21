COAL CITY — Coal City has gotten the best of its Illinois Central Eight rival Reed-Custer over the past few seasons by defeating the Comets in the season series six-straight times dating back to the spring of 2014.
The six-year streak has caused blowout losses and heartbreaking endings which had only fueled the Comets to end their drought even more with an early three-run attack at the plate and a great effort on the mound from Jack Stellano to defeat the Coalers 4-1 at Coal City Wednesday.
“I’m really proud with the way our guys played today,” said Comets coach Jake Evans. “We came here knowing how good Coal City is and given how the series has gone the past few years it was really nice to see us put that three-spot in the first inning and play good solid defense behind Jack by letting him go to work with that lead.”
The Comets used the Coaler’s first-game jitters against them by sparking a three-run first inning thanks to some costly errors by Coal City. Jarrett Goodwin got things started as the lead-off hitter by hitting a single, followed by a walk to Stellano and an error by the Coalers first basemen to give the Comets bases loaded with no outs. Corey Burch then hit a hard ground ball that caused another Coal City error to give the Comets a 1-0 lead before Coalers starting pitcher Kaelan Natyshok walked Jake McPherson in and Clayton Newbrough made contact for a sac-fly RBI to go up 3-0.
Riding high of the momentum of the top of the first inning Reed-Custer then looked to its ace, Stellano, who pumped 1-2-3 innings in the first and second innings to shut down the Coalers' chance of gaining any momentum.
“Before I got on the mound I was just thinking how much of a rival Coal City is for us and that I've got to take it pitch-by-pitch, inning-by-inning,” Stellano said. “Once that first inning went by and we scored three runs I knew I had to have my team’s back by going out there and shutting them down.”
Stellano had a no-hitter going though four innings before he finished the game by pitching 6.2 innings, where he gave up one earned on one hit with four walks and 12 strikeouts.
“I thought we struck out too much,” said Coaler coach Greg Wills. “Credit to Reed-Custer’s guys for the way they threw the ball at us, but we've just got to put the ball in play a little more and that’s what we talked about.”
Although Stellano was stellar all game, he did have some struggles in the bottom of the third, where he walked three batters. It eventually led Coal City to score its only run off a defensive indifference following a whacky infield fly that ended up preventing the Coalers from putting up extra runs with the bases loaded.
“I think we got a tough call on the infield fly rule,” Wills said. “The ball was out in right field and nobody seemed to have a beat on it and then it drops and all of a sudden it’s an out where we probably would have gotten a run in.”
Stellano finished the fourth by giving up just one run after he had walked the bases loaded with one out.
“I thought when the situation got tough and Coal City got some runners on base that’s when Stellano was at his best,” Evans said. “That’s the true measure of an ace.”
With Reed-Custer sensing that the momentum had started to shift back to the Coalers, the Comets quickly kept it things in tact by getting three singles in the top of the fourth, including a Robbie Fordonski RBI single that snuck through the hole.
“That was a testament to the competitiveness that our guys have,” Evans said. “Even though we haven’t been together for a long time with guys coming from football it was good to see us not get rattled when momentum started to swing their way. …I’m really happy with how our guys fought back and competed in that fourth inning.”
From the fifth inning on neither team managed to string together a couple of hits which left the Comets to take their first win over the Coalers in over five seasons.
“Playing spring baseball in Illinois, in the cold weather, we know it’s not going to be 80 degrees, and the wind's blowing out every single day so we have to manufacture runs with men in scoring position,” Evans said. “And I thought we did a decent job at that, but we still have room to improve.”
STAT BOOK
Stellano picked up his first win of the season by throwing 6.2 innings, striking out 12 and allowing one run on one hit. Blake Bishop picked up the save in relief action. Jake McPherson paced the Comets offense with a team-high two hits.
Trent Sandeno and Nolan Berger totaled the only two hits on the day for Coal City. Natyshok took the loss in five innings of work where he gave up four earned on seven hits.
UP NEXT
The two teams will meet again at Reed-Custer at 4:30 p.m. today.
