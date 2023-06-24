When COVID-19 first took over the country in spring 2020 and canceled all organized sports for the remainder of the season, most high school student-athletes were sitting around and using their extra free time as a break — but not 2023 Reed-Custer graduate Jake McPherson.

Unlike most young high school student-athletes, McPherson used that extra free time to become a stronger and more well-rounded athlete, which helped set him up for success playing varsity baseball as a sophomore after his freshman campaign was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Losing out on my freshman year of baseball due to COVID-19 sucked, but I felt like during that time that was probably the most I ever progressed athletically,” McPherson said. “I put a bunch of time into the weight room, and that’s when I really fell in love with the weights.

