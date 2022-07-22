Nuscotomek's Jairus Harris attempts to tag out a Midway Aviators baserunner at second base during Thursday's Palomino North Zone Tournament semifinals in Kankakee. Nuscotomek won 22-2 to advance to Saturday afternoon's championship against either Midway or Oswego.
Nuscotomek's Michael Frietas, left, delivers a pitch while first baseman Tyler Murray, right, holds a Midway runner on during Nuscotomek's 22-2 win in Thursday's Palomino North Zone Tournament semifinals in Kankakee.
Nuscotomek's Nolan Czako, foreground, rounds third base to score a run while Jairus Harris, background, heads into third for a triple during Thursday's 22-2 win over Midway in the Palomino North Zone Tournament semifinals in Kankakee.
Nuscotomek Mad Sturgeons Palomino coach Steve Cantway has had the pleasure of coaching some of the top area prep baseball stars after their high school graduations on the Aroma Park-Kankakee Nuscotomek Palomino League team the past handful of seasons, including recent trips to the Palomino World Series in 2019 and 2021.
But Cantway just might have his best team yet this summer.
Led by a four-hit game from Caleb Kendregan and three-hit games from Jason Moore, Ty Berry and Nolan Czako, Nuscotomek scored early and often in its North Zone Tournament semifinal against the Midway Aviators Thursday, piling on 22 runs in just four trips to the plate on the way to a 22-2 win in four innings.
"I just love the game and love bringing these kids together," Cantway said. "We've got kids from Iroquois West, Bishop Mac, Kankakee, BBCHS, Watseka, Herscher and all over.
"They're rivals during the [spring] season but then get together here in the summer and form bonds, and their camaraderie is just awesome."
The Mad Sturgeons, made up largely of recent graduates from area high schools (Editor's note: the Palomino League now allows teams to roster up to three 19-year-olds as well), opened their quest to return to the World Series in Laredo, Texas when they broke things open in their first at-bat, plating seven runs before starting pitcher Michael Freitas even took the mound.
The scoring began when Moore drove in T Sykes and Kendregan on an RBI single and didn't stop until the order flipped back around to Sykes, the leadoff hitter, but not before a lucky number seven went on the board.
"This is one of the best teams I’ve been on from top to bottom, truly 18 deep," Moore said. "There are a lot of different lineups and things we can run out, so it’s a lot of fun."
The offensive onslaught continued from there, as the Mad Sturgeons plated a 10-spot in the second, giving Freitas and relief pitchers Brady Bertrand and Lucas Frank way more run support than they needed, not to mention the five runs the team pushed across over the final two innings.
"We’re really just having fun," Kendregan said. "We come out here and like to play with each other for one last time.
"A lot of us haven't played with each other for a while so it’s just nice to get back together, have fun and hopefully win a tournament."
The team has won this tournament the past two years it was played, in 2019 and 2021, while 2020 saw no Palomino league ball due to COVID-19. And if they can defeat the winner of Friday's consolation bracket title between Midway and Oswego in Saturday afternoon's championship game, they'll be headed back once again, this time with a full tournament that includes international teams for the first time since 2019.
"It’s great; we’ve got some arms, we’ve got some players who can hit," Kendregan said. "We’re just an all around good team and I think we have the talent to go down to Texas and win some games."
STAT BOOK
Kendregan had four singles, four runs and an RBI. Moore singled three times, drove in three runs and scored. Berry went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Czako also went 3-for-4 with a double, and also scored three runs and drove in another. Jairus Harris went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run. Caden Martin also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a pair of runs.
Freitas struck out for and allowed one hit and walk apiece in two shutout innings. Bertrand allowed two earned runs on three hits in an inning and Frank allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to close out the game.
UP NEXT
Nuscotomek will play either Midway or Oswego at 12 p.m. at Kankakee High School for the North Zone Tournament championship.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
