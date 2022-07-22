Nuscotomek Mad Sturgeons Palomino coach Steve Cantway has had the pleasure of coaching some of the top area prep baseball stars after their high school graduations on the Aroma Park-Kankakee Nuscotomek Palomino League team the past handful of seasons, including recent trips to the Palomino World Series in 2019 and 2021.

But Cantway just might have his best team yet this summer.

Led by a four-hit game from Caleb Kendregan and three-hit games from Jason Moore, Ty Berry and Nolan Czako, Nuscotomek scored early and often in its North Zone Tournament semifinal against the Midway Aviators Thursday, piling on 22 runs in just four trips to the plate on the way to a 22-2 win in four innings.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

