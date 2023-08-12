Nuscotomek Palomino baseball

The Nuscotomek (Aroma Park) Palomino baseball team (blue jerseys) and Monterrey, Mexico Palomino team (white jerseys) pose for a photo together after a game at the Palomino League World Series in Laredo, Texas last month.

 Courtesy of Steve Cantway

Payton Harwood, a recent graduate of Milford High School, spent many childhood and teenage summers playing baseball, traveling across the state, and sometimes the Midwest, to play some of the best young baseball talent in the region.

But for Harwood and his Nuscotomek teammates, baseball took them even further last month when the team flew to Laredo, Texas, to play in the Palomino World Series, where the Aroma Park-based team was one of 10 teams that came from four different countries.

“10-year-old me would have said that’s pretty [cool]; I wouldn’t have believed it,” Harwood said. “It was a crazy, cool experience that not a lot of people are able to experience.”

