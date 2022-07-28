For the third time since 2019, the Nuscotomek Mad Sturgeons Palomino baseball team will be making its way down to Laredo, Texas, to compete in the Palomino League World Series Tournament, which will be held from July 29 to Aug. 1.

The trip down South comes after the Mad Sturgeons avenged its 3-1 loss on Monday by securing a 15-3 win in Tuesday’s North Zone Tournament winner-take-all championship game against the Windy City Outlaws.

“We hadn’t lost a game all year and so in a way that 3-1 loss on Monday might have been good for us,” Mad Sturgeons head coach Steve Cantway said.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

