The Beecher Muskies already earned an invitation to next weekend’s NABF World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., after finishing second last season, and if the Muskies continue ascending the way they have been in July, last year’s second-place finish may just be improved upon this summer.

The Muskies opened up the NABF Kankakee Regional Tournament Thursday evening against the Addison Braves, where Muskies ace Bryce Shafer twirled a brilliant five innings of one-hit ball and the lineup piled up 14 runs on 15 hits for a 14-1 win.

With the win, the Muskies improved to 21-11 on the year, including a roaring 11-3 mark since the calendar flipped to July. Muskies manager Fred LeSage credited his team’s focus and determination that has been present for the length of the season for helping them find a true rhythm as the season has gone on.

