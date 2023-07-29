The Beecher Muskies already earned an invitation to next weekend’s NABF World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., after finishing second last season, and if the Muskies continue ascending the way they have been in July, last year’s second-place finish may just be improved upon this summer.
The Muskies opened up the NABF Kankakee Regional Tournament Thursday evening against the Addison Braves, where Muskies ace Bryce Shafer twirled a brilliant five innings of one-hit ball and the lineup piled up 14 runs on 15 hits for a 14-1 win.
With the win, the Muskies improved to 21-11 on the year, including a roaring 11-3 mark since the calendar flipped to July. Muskies manager Fred LeSage credited his team’s focus and determination that has been present for the length of the season for helping them find a true rhythm as the season has gone on.
“One of the things we try to do here all summer long, I’ve always been of the opinion that when you’re playing baseball, you play to win, and the guys played tonight just like they play on a Thursday night in Lombard, a Tuesday night against the MidCrest Pumas or whatever,” LeSage said. “They’re competitive and it’s the same and that helps us when we get to tournament time … it’s a part of what we do and a part of why we’re successful.”
New KCC AD, baseball coach Shafer continues anchoring Muskies’ staff
Shafer, a 34-year-old right-handed pitcher and former member of the Chicago Cubs’ farm system, allowed a seeing-eye single in the fourth to go along with a trio of walks and hit batter, but was largely dazzling, allowing an unearned run and eight strikeouts in five innings before Corey Schultz finished the game with a scoreless sixth inning.
A Muskies mainstay since 2015, Shafer, the recently-promoted athletic director and head baseball coach at KCC, said that while coaching allows him to stay connected to baseball, nothing besides toeing the rubber himself can fully satiate his competitive cravings.
“I don’t want to go out knowing I can still play and it really fulfills a competitive need,” Shafer said. “Coaching gives you some, but you’re not in control, and when I’m pitching I’m in total control.”
He decided to dedicate himself to developing a cutter over the past year, just one of the several small examples LeSage, who alerted Post to the young, up-and-coming coach and athletic administrator a handful of years ago, has seen that display his drive.
“He’s 35 years old and working on a new pitch, but that’s the kind of guy he is,” LeSage said. “I’m always asking what books he’s reading, because it’s always about mental performance and can relate to athletics.
“You see a lot of major league teams hiring mental coaches and performance specialists, and that’s something he’s studying now because he understands it’s such an important part of the game.”
NABF rules prohibit coaches from playing with players that they coach, so when Shafer pitches, the Muskies who play college ball for the Cavaliers don’t dress for the game, and when Shafer doesn’t pitch he comes off the roster.
While that aspect isn’t a rule Shafer is necessarily a fan of, he does enjoy getting to have extra time adjacent to his players, and knows he has just a bit more pressure on him when they watch him take the mound.
“I like to set an example, but it’s up to them to take what they want,” Shafer said. “I was talking to someone in the dugout and I said ‘I can’t be bad out there, or else my guys will give me crap all day.’”
Sippel continues to serve vital role for Muskies
He’s now 54 and has seen both of his daughters, Kaylie and Abby, play for softball state championships at Beecher and graduate to become scholarship softball players at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, but Todd Sippel can’t stay away from his role as a first baseman and player-coach for the Muskies.
“I just love being a part of it,” Sippel said. “I love playing the game and being around the guys, and I can still compete a little bit, so I like being here.”
He’s been a Muskie since 1989, and while his best playing days may be behind him, it’s the teammates he’s built friendships with and the prospect at helping the team to its first NABF World Series title since 2010 that keeps him coming back.
“I’m having a not so great year, but we’re still doing a lot of winning lately and that’s what keeps me hanging on,” Sippel said. “We’ve got a chance at a world series and that’s why I’m here.”
Just as constant of a mainstay since that 1989 season has been Sippel’s mother, Tawny Lattz, who has earned the unofficial title as the Muskies’ biggest fan over the past 34 years.
“She’s a great fan,” Sippel said of his mother. “She’s always there and supportive, and loves the Muskies as much as I do.
“She makes it fun.”
For LeSage, who got a thrill out of the idea that Lattz may have taken in more games than he has since taking over in the dugout in 1994, it’s bonds like the one he’s made with Sippel and his family, and countless other families, that take managing the Muskies from a fun gig to a big part of his life.
“She’s probably seen more Beecher Muskies games than any other human besides maybe me,” LeSage said. “It’s funny because these families who stick around for a while, you end up exchanging Christmas cards, seeing them outside of games.
“It’s more than baseball.”
Eyes on the prize
The Muskies were a win away from winning the world series last year, something they hope to avenge when they arrive for the start of the 2023 World Series Thursday.
When they do so, it will be with plenty of new faces in the lineup. Starting catcher Johnny Wendling is new, as is first baseman Tyler Brody, third baseman AJ Lee and right fielder Lucas Spence, in addition to a slew of new arms and the return of shortstop Matt Littrell, who missed the 2022 season.
“It was a lot and I think some of that showed early in the season,” LeSage said. “We scuffled through the first 15-16 games as we figured out our roles, but we put it together the past two-three weeks and it feels like it always does at this time, where everyone belongs and knows what they’re doing.”
Citing examples such as Schultz mentoring young pitchers like Zane Gadbois, LeSage credited his veterans, which also include longtime mainstays and high school coaches like Brandon DuBois and Mark Dye in addition to Shafer and Sippel, the winningest baseball coach in Homewood-Flossmoor history, LeSage knows that his mixture of seasoned, talented veterans and young, exciting talent provide a potent combination.
“The veteran players have a big part to play in helping younger players come along and see where they can take their game to,” LeSage said. “... It’s a way that happens because of the way we do it as opposed to a team of all young guys.
“It carries a lot because these guys have been through this stuff.”