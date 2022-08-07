The Beecher Muskies looked like one of the top threats in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series after a dominant 3-0 effort in pool play, and they certainly proved to be by advancing to the tournament semifinals, but saw their run end with a 4-1 loss to the Lombard Orioles in Battle Creek, Mich.

Mark Dye’s RBI single in the seventh inning brought in Jacob Bulthuis for the Muskies’ lone run in the semifinal round. Brad Netzel and Colin Bedell had a hit apiece for Beecher as well. Dan Lietz allowed an earned run on six hits in seven innings of work and struck out three.

The Muskies saw themselves a game away from a title after the won Saturday morning’s quarterfinal, 7-6, against the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Sports Fever, thanks to Todd Sippel’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that scored Marty Coyle, one at-bat after Dye’s game-tying single that plated Netzel.

