The Beecher Muskies looked like one of the top threats in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series after a dominant 3-0 effort in pool play, and they certainly proved to be by advancing to the tournament semifinals, but saw their run end with a 4-1 loss to the Lombard Orioles in Battle Creek, Mich.
Mark Dye’s RBI single in the seventh inning brought in Jacob Bulthuis for the Muskies’ lone run in the semifinal round. Brad Netzel and Colin Bedell had a hit apiece for Beecher as well. Dan Lietz allowed an earned run on six hits in seven innings of work and struck out three.
The Muskies saw themselves a game away from a title after the won Saturday morning’s quarterfinal, 7-6, against the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Sports Fever, thanks to Todd Sippel’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that scored Marty Coyle, one at-bat after Dye’s game-tying single that plated Netzel.
The Sports Fever scored a run apiece in each of the first five innings to take a 5-1 lead at the halfway point, but that’s where the Muskies’ semifinal comeback began with a three-run third and was cemented with three more in the seventh.
Dye had a 3-for-4 day in the semifinal round with a run and an RBI apiece. Bulthuis singled and scored twice while Coyle singled in a pair and scored the go-ahead run. Netzel and Joey Malia each had a hit, a run and an RBI. Zack Millsap earned the win after allowing two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief before Corey Schultz picked up the save with a pair of scoreless innings.
The Orioles were crowned World Series champions when they put up an unfathomable 16 runs in the sixth inning of the championship game against the Brunswick (Md.) Orioles for a 16-5 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.