Making history and then being able to follow that up with even more history isn't always an easy thing to do despite being focused on the task at hand.

Having to follow up a historic performance with another only gets more difficult and that's what Milford unfortunately found out during its 3-2 defeat to Henry-Senachwine in Monday's IHSA Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional.

"I don't know that that going for more history played too much of a part because we kind take things one game at a time," Bearcat head coach Greg Dewerff said. "...Today we hit the ball hard, but we just hit it right at them a lot...we just came up a little bit short today, that's all."

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

